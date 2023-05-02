Meet the CASL Class of 2023 – Part 3

Thirty-four students from eighth area schools graduated from Capital Area Student Leadership (CASL) in March 2023. CASL is an immersive program that encourages students to learn more about their community, and their own unique skills and strengths as leaders. Presented by the Greater Concord Chamber of Commerce, and generously underwritten by Northeast Delta Dental, CASL has been in existence for more than 25 years, graduated over 700 leaders, and is the only regional student leadership program in the state. Enrolled students learn about Concord’s history and inner-workings, gain hands-on experience in public speaking and other leadership skills, and meet professionals from a variety of industries. The Chamber is proud to introduce you to the CASL Class of 2023. This is the third selection of students.

Jonathan Gancarz

Bow High School

What is one word that describes you? Grit

What is something you want to learn more about? Developing a unique leadership style.

If you could spend the day with one person, who would it be and why? Chris Sununu. I would pick his brain for leadership advice and seek guidance on how I can become a competitive applicant to West Point, my dream school.

Lexi Insana

Bow High School

What is one word that describes you? Energetic

What is something you want to learn more about? How I can help the community be more environmentally friendly.

If you could spend the day with one person, who would it be and why? My best friend because we could do fun things all day and I could let go of all my stress.

Lila Doherty

Concord High School

What is one word that describes you? Observant

What is something you want to learn more about? I want to learn more about how we can help our planet, including the environment, animals, and the people within our world.

If you could spend the day with one person, who would it be and why? Timothee Chalamet to discuss books and hang out in a café. He is my favorite actor and seems like a cool guy.

Lily Reeves

Pembroke Academy

What is one word that describes you? Ambitious

What is something you want to learn more about? I have learned so much about business and community from CASL, but I still would love to learn more!

If you could spend the day with one person, who would it be and why? Taylor Swift because I’ve always loved her music.

Mackenzie Szczepanik

Bow High School

What is one word that describes you? Adventurous

What is something you want to learn more about? I would like to learn more about how I can positively impact my community using the skills I have learned from CASL.

If you could spend the day with one person, who would it be and why? Gandhi. I want to learn more about his mindset and how he got that level of peace so I can use it in my life to be more peaceful and kind to everyone around me!

Michael Pantano

Hopkinton Middle High School

What is one word that describes you? Determination

What is something you want to learn more about? Physics and real world applications of math.

If you could spend the day with one person, who would it be and why? Albert Einstein. He is pretty smart and has cool hair which is also a plus. Maybe he could teach me a thing or two.

Nick Pagauisan

Bishop Brady High School

What is one word that describes you? Planner

What is something you want to learn more about? The inner workings of local government.

If you could spend the day with one person, who would it be and why? Taylor Swift because I love her music and would love to know more about the songwriting process!

Noah Aframe

Hopkinton Middle High School

What is one word that describes you? Enthusiastic

What is something you want to learn more about? Business and leadership.

If you could spend the day with one person, who would it be and why? My brother, Max. Max is my best friend and whenever I’m with him he makes me be the best person I can. Max, you’re awesome!

Sadie McCallum

John Stark Regional High School

What is one word that describes you? Passionate

What is something you want to learn more about? How to understand various perspectives and present mine in the most approachable way.

If you could spend the day with one person, who would it be and why? Denise Jacobson, a disabled advocate in California. She’s over seventy years old, and I think she would have some amazing advice about growing up to become an independent disabled woman and a headstrong advocate, as she’s done both of these things incredibly well.

