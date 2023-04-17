Meet the CASL Class of 2023 – Part 1

Thirty-four students from eight area schools graduated from Capital Area Student Leadership (CASL) in March 2023. CASL is an immersive program that encourages students to learn more about their community, and their own unique skills and strengths as leaders. Presented by the Greater Concord Chamber of Commerce, and generously underwritten by Northeast Delta Dental, CASL has been in existence for more than 25 years, graduated over 700 leaders, and is the only regional student leadership program in the state. Enrolled students learn about Concord’s history and inner-workings, gain hands-on experience in public speaking and other leadership skills, and meet professionals from a variety of industries who are actively involved in the Greater Concord community. The Chamber is proud to introduce you to the CASL Class of 2023. A selection of students are highlighted in this issue of the Concord Insider; view future issues to meet all of this year’s program graduates.

Abigail Ciarametaro

Merrimack Valley High School

What is one word that describes you? Inspiring

What is something you want to learn more about? I would love to learn more about the history of New Hampshire. I am a big history fanatic, and I love learning about how humans and culture and our society in general came to be.

If you could spend the day with one person, who would it be and why? Bernie Sanders because he is a liberal, and so am I. He is from Vermont which is known for its agriculture and wildlife which Mr. Sanders is a big supporter of and I appreciate the work he does.

Adam Valpey

Bow High School

What is one word that describes you? Social

What is something you want to learn more about? Something that I would like to learn more about is the art of conversation and public speaking. I am a firm believer in the power of words, and I want to improve my skills in communication and networking. In my opinion, these skills are extremely applicable to many instances. Additionally, it is a skill you can use and carry with you for the rest of your life. I hope to improve through applying myself and practicing an extraverted outlook on life.

If you could spend the day with one person, who would it be and why? My grandfather who passed away in 2019. He is a huge inspiration to me, and will forever be someone I look up to.

Adarsh Bhattarai

Concord High School

What is one word that describes you? Hopeful

What is something you want to learn more about? Physics and chemistry have always been my favorite subjects. I would like to be able to apply that knowledge to find out if things in Sci-Fi are true, such as the Multiverse Theory.

If you could spend the day with one person, who would it be and why? Neil de Grasse Tyson. He’s honestly one of the coolest guys I’ve ever watched. He is funny and incredibly intelligent. He knows a lot of my favorite subjects so I would ask him so many questions.

Addy Kimball

Merrimack Valley High School

What is one word that describes you? Funky!

What is something you want to learn more about? I want to learn more about music and other countries by traveling.

If you could spend the day with one person, who would it be and why? Harry Styles so we could become best friends and he could tell me what happened between him and Taylor Swift.

Alexander King

Bishop Brady High School

What is one word that describes you? Intriguing

What is something you want to learn more about? Engineering.

If you could spend the day with one person, who would it be and why? A complete stranger, because it would be fun to hear about their life, and you can never have enough friends.

Ally Moore

Concord High School

What is one word that describes you? Passionate

What is something you want to learn more about? One of my passions in life is advocating for mental health awareness. I would love to continue that work and learn as much as possible about mental health.

If you could spend the day with one person, who would it be and why? Emma Watson. I am a huge fan of hers and would love to meet her and get to know her on a personal level.

Alyssa Brodeur

Merrimack Valley High School

What is one word that describes you? Fun

What is something you want to learn more about? Public speaking.

If you could spend the day with one person, who would it be and why? Charlotte North. I would love to spend a day in her life and see what she does after Boston College.

Anna Baldoumas

Pembroke Academy

What is one word that describes you? Driven

What is something you want to learn more about? Architecture and the history behind different architectural styles.

If you could spend the day with one person, who would it be and why? Selena Gomez. I really admire how she stays calm in stressful times. She is so talented and embarks in a multitude of career ventures. Gomez seems like a genuinely sweet person and I would love to talk to her about her life in the industry.

Ava Kennedy

Pembroke Academy

What is one word that describes you? Caring

What is something you want to learn more about? Journalism.

If you could spend the day with one person, who would it be and why? Taylor Swift because she’s very inspiring and I’ve always loved her music.

Avery Sahr

Bishop Brady High School

What is one word that describes you? Joy

What is something you want to learn more about? How to evolve mental health services for high schoolers so that they can become healthy, happy adults.

If you could spend the day with one person, who would it be and why? My previous guidance counselor and tennis coach, Ms. Perrault. She showed me the opportunity I have to make a positive impact in my community through kindness, friendships, and leadership. I hope I’ll inspire others the way she inspires me.

Azra Akcan

Concord High School

What is one word that describes you? Observant

What is something you want to learn more about? I want to learn how to communicate with others that are vastly different than me. Because, I don’t want to live in my own bubble and I want to be versatile.

If you could spend the day with one person, who would it be and why? It would be Mitski. She’s a Japanese-American singer and songwriter that writes about her struggles with mental health, her hardships with being Japanese-American, and many more. Her songs are some of the most beautiful music I’ve head all my life. I would love to speak with her about anything: her songs, her life, to talk to her even briefly would be truly wonderful.

Bryana Szepan

Bow High School

What is one word that describes you? Strong-minded

What is something you want to learn more about? I want to learn more about kinesiology. I think it is fascinating how different muscles move and interact with each other, and how they can be recovered if injured.

If you could spend the day with one person, who would it be and why? Sue Bird. I want to learn how she leaders her team to many titles. I also want to talk to her about her experiences throughout her collegiate and professional careers.

Cam Carter

Pembroke Academy

What is one word that describes you? Determined

What is something you want to learn more about? Public speaking.

If you could spend the day with one person, who would it be and why? Michael Jordan because he was one of the greatest athletes of all time. He created one of the best work ethics, especially growing up poor like he did.

Camdyn Despres

Pembroke Academy

What is one word that describes you? Dedicated

What is something you want to learn more about? One thing I want to learn more about is sports medicine.

If you could spend the day with one person, who would it be and why? Simone Biles because she has been an inspiration snice I started gymnastics. She is extremely dedicated and has continuously worked through struggles in her life and gymnastics career.

Caroline Barrett

The Derryfield School

What is one word that describes you? Compassionate

What is something you want to learn more about? The world of psychology and the inner workings of the brain.

If you could spend the day with one person, who would it be and why? Taylor Swift because her music has always been there to comfort and inspire me for as long as I can remember.

Claire Jackson

Bishop Brady High School

What is one word that describes you? Confident.

What is something you want to learn more about? I want to learn more about becoming a pediatric nurse.

If you could spend the day with one person, who would it be and why? My late grandpa. He was the best man I have ever known. He was loving, caring, and very funny! He was the hardest-working man and I wish I had more time to learn to be like him.

