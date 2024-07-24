Cappies 2024: Services

By The Concord Insider - Jul 24, 2024 |
Bank
- Merrimack County Savings Bank
- Ledyard National Bank
- Franklin Savings Bank
Best Place to Work
- Ledyard National Bank
- ADF Flooring
- Concord Hospital
Butcher Shop
- Tuckaway Tavern, Raymond
- Wine’ing Butcher, Pembroke
- Concord Beef and Seafood
Contractor
- Cobb Hill Construction, Concord
- R.S. Audley Incorporated, Bow
- Jasmor Properties, Concord
Credit Union
- New Hampshire Federal Credit Union
- Granite State Credit Union
- Service Credit Union
Daycare
- Shaker Road School, Concord
- Eastside Learning Center, Concord
- Merrimack Valley Day Care, Concord
Dry Cleaner
- Cleary Cleaners
- Arno’s Cleaners
Electrician
- O’Keefe & Flanagan Electric
- Heritage Home Service
- Irish Electric
Financial Advisor
- Ledyard Financial Advisors
- NH Trust
- Bill Kearney
Flooring
- ADF Flooring
- Floorcraft, Wilmot
- Concord Carpet
Funeral Home
- Roan Family Funeral Home
- Phaneuf’s
- Bennett
Greenhouse
- Flora Bella
- Cole Gardens
- Black Forest Nursery, Boscawen
- Hotel Concord
- Holiday Inn
- Centennial Hotel
HVAC
- Live Free Heating & Cooling, Concord
- Heritage Home Service
- Braydin Plumbing & Heating
Insurance Agency
- The Rowley Agency
- Davis & Towle Insurance Group
- AAA Insurance
- Gosselin Insurance, Hooksett
Kitchen & Bath
- Shapiro Bathrooms, Epsom
- Timeless Kitchens and Baths, New London
- Granite Group
Landscaper
- Andrew S. Thomas Landscaping, Allenstown
- Tasker Landscaping, Loudon
- Saucier Scapes, Salisbury
Law Firm
- Annis & Zellers, Concord
- Devine Millimet, Manchester
Power Equipment
- Taylor Rental Concord
- Greenlands, Concord
- MB Tractor, Tilton
Private School
- Shaker Road School
- Proctor Academy
- The Tilton School
Real Estate Agency
- CB Lifestyles
- Concord Masiello Group
- Century 21 North East
Real Estate Agent
- Rachel de Thomas, CB Lifestyles
- Kelli York
- Susan Roemer
Roofer
- Jasmor
- A1 Roofing & Siding
- Colby Roofing
Septic Service
- Best Septic
- St. Onge Septic
- Goss
Travel Agency
- Terrapin Tours
- Treehouse Travel
- Epic Travel by Kathleen & Gordon
Plumber
- Heritage Home Service
- Braydin Plumbing & Heating
- Bow Plumbing and Heating
