Cappies 2024: Services

Jul 24, 2024

Services sponsored by Heritage Home Service

Bank

  1. Merrimack County Savings Bank
  2. Ledyard National Bank
  3. Franklin Savings Bank

Best Place to Work

  1. Ledyard National Bank
  2. ADF Flooring
  3. Concord Hospital

Butcher Shop

  1. Tuckaway Tavern, Raymond
  2. Wine’ing Butcher, Pembroke
  3. Concord Beef and Seafood

Contractor

  1. Cobb Hill Construction, Concord
  2. R.S. Audley Incorporated, Bow
  3. Jasmor Properties, Concord

Credit Union

  1. New Hampshire Federal Credit Union
  2. Granite State Credit Union
  3. Service Credit Union

Daycare

  1. Shaker Road School, Concord
  2. Eastside Learning Center, Concord
  3. Merrimack Valley Day Care, Concord

Dry Cleaner

  1. Cleary Cleaners
  2. Arno’s Cleaners

Electrician

  1. O’Keefe & Flanagan Electric
  2. Heritage Home Service
  3. Irish Electric

Financial Advisor

  1. Ledyard Financial Advisors
  2. NH Trust
  3. Bill Kearney

Flooring

  1. ADF Flooring
  2. Floorcraft, Wilmot
  3. Concord Carpet

Funeral Home

  1. Roan Family Funeral Home
  2. Phaneuf’s
  3. Bennett

Greenhouse

  1. Flora Bella
  2. Cole Gardens
  3. Black Forest Nursery, Boscawen

Hotel sponsored by Hotel Concord

  1. Hotel Concord
  2. Holiday Inn
  3. Centennial Hotel

HVAC

  1. Live Free Heating & Cooling, Concord
  2. Heritage Home Service
  3. Braydin Plumbing & Heating

Insurance Agency

  1. The Rowley Agency
  2. Davis & Towle Insurance Group
  3. AAA Insurance
  4. Gosselin Insurance, Hooksett

Kitchen & Bath

  1. Shapiro Bathrooms, Epsom
  2. Timeless Kitchens and Baths, New London
  3. Granite Group

Landscaper

  1. Andrew S. Thomas Landscaping, Allenstown
  2. Tasker Landscaping, Loudon
  3. Saucier Scapes, Salisbury

Law Firm

  1. Annis & Zellers, Concord
  2. Devine Millimet, Manchester

Power Equipment

  1. Taylor Rental Concord
  2. Greenlands, Concord
  3. MB Tractor, Tilton

Private School

  1. Shaker Road School
  2. Proctor Academy
  3. The Tilton School

Real Estate Agency

  1. CB Lifestyles
  2. Concord Masiello Group
  3. Century 21 North East

Real Estate Agent

  1. Rachel de Thomas, CB Lifestyles
  2. Kelli York
  3. Susan Roemer

Roofer

  1. Jasmor
  2. A1 Roofing & Siding
  3. Colby Roofing

Septic Service

  1. Best Septic
  2. St. Onge Septic
  3. Goss

Travel Agency

  1. Terrapin Tours
  2. Treehouse Travel
  3. Epic Travel by Kathleen & Gordon

Plumber

  1. Heritage Home Service
  2. Braydin Plumbing & Heating
  3. Bow Plumbing and Heating
