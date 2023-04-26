Meet the CASL Class of 2023 – Part 2

Thirty-four students from eight area schools graduated from Capital Area Student Leadership (CASL) in March 2023. CASL is an immersive program that encourages students to learn more about their community, and their own unique skills and strengths as leaders.

Presented by the Greater Concord Chamber of Commerce, and generously underwritten by Northeast Delta Dental, CASL has been in existence for more than 25 years, graduated over 700 leaders, and is the only regional student leadership program in the state.

Enrolled students learn about Concord’s history and inner-workings, gain hands-on experience in public speaking and other leadership skills, and meet professionals from a variety of industries who are actively involved in the Greater Concord community. The Chamber is proud to introduce you to the CASL Class of 2023. This is the second batch of students highlighted in the Concord Insider; view last week’s and next week’s issues to meet all of this year’s program graduates.

Daisy LaPlante

Concord High School

What is one word that describes you? Convivial

What is something you want to learn more about? I want to learn more about public speaking and how to hone my skills and get to improve the parts I struggle with.

If you could spend the day with one person, who would it be and why? Andrew Garfield because he’s one of my favorite actors and his acting has been an inspiration to me.

Ellie Langille

Bishop Brady High School

What is one word that describes you? Adventurous.

What is something you want to learn more about? I want to learn more about creating a community.

If you could spend the day with one person, who would it be and why? Holly from Dance Moms because she’s not afraid to stand up for what is right.

Elza Jacobs-Zamban

Concord High School

What is one word that describes you? Energetic!

What is something you want to learn more about? I want to learn more about what resources we could give to the community to help deal with homelessness, mental health, and drug addiction, and how to give advice and comfort to people in those situations.

If you could spend the day with one person, who would it be and why? My three friends (besties) Nik, Zeon and Milo, some of the coolest people I have ever met. I love them daily, and they are bonita.

Evelynn Tagliaferro

John Stark Regional High School

What is one word that describes you? Considerate

What is something you want to learn more about? Issues regarding social and economic justice.

If you could spend the day with one person, who would it be and why? Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez because I find it inspiring to see a powerful woman and activist who stands behind what she believes in.

Flo Dapice

Hopkinton Middle High School

What is one word that describes you? Curious

What is something you want to learn more about? How social change has happened in the past and how it can happen in the future.

If you could spend the day with one person, who would it be and why? Gandhi because I am amazed by his ability to bring peace to a very divided country and to stay calm in the face of discrimination.

Gage Caswell

Merrimack Valley High School

What is one word that describes you? Curious. Curiosity is something I believe is necessary for success, and thus I strive to be constantly curious and always learning.

What is something you want to learn more about? I would like to learn more about the community around me, and how all of our efforts work towards joint success.

If you could spend the day with one person, who would it be and why? Deciding one person to spend a day with is difficult, as so many people have so much to offer. However, it is for this reason I would choose someone like Hank Green, for his variety of knowledge.

Hannah Butler

Merrimack Valley High School

What is one word that describes you? Compassionate

What is something you want to learn more about? The human brain.

If you could spend the day with one person, who would it be and why? I would spend the day with Taylor Swift because she’s very strong and inspirational.

Hannah Panzino

Bow High School

What is one word that describes you? Proud

What is something you want to learn more about? Psychology! There is so much that goes on in the human brain, and I think I’d benefit from learning more about it!

If you could spend the day with one person, who would it be and why? My sister. I cherish my time with her so much and with her off at college, it makes the time that I do have with her so much more meaningful.

Jessica Avalon

The Derryfield School

What is one word that describes you? Invested

What is something you want to learn more about? How to start a business from the ground up.

If you could spend the day with one person, who would it be and why? Niall Horan. One Direction was a HUGE part of my life and all-in-all he has been my favorite, and I would want to know the true reason why they broke up and honestly what Simon Cowell did to them!

