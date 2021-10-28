Halloween events and trick-or-treat times for the Concord area 2021

Graham Porter (left) and Ethan Broas trick or treat along Abbott Road on Gatenight in Penacook on Wednesday, October 30, 2019.

Allenstown

Allenstown is holding the second Annual Halloween Lighting Contest, which will run from Oct. 1 to Oct. 15 to register your home for decorations and vote on the best decorations. The award ceremony will be held Oct. 30 at 4 p.m. at the Blueberry Express Park, this is sponsored by the Allenstown Economic Development Committee. For more information, call (603) 485-4276.

Trick-or-treating planned for Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m

Boscawen

Trick-or-treating is celebrated on Gate Night, Oct. 30 from 5 to 8 p.m.

Boscawen Public Library will be handing out treats to young patrons in costume on Oct. 30 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Bow

Trick-or-treating planned for Oct. 31 from 5 to 8 p.m.

Canterbury

Trick-or-treat at Canterbury Woods on Oct. 29 from 5 to 7:30 p.m.

On Oct. 30, trick-or-treating will be at the Sherwood Forest from 2 to 5 p.m., the town center from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. and the Baptist Hill Road haunted trail at 6:30 p.m.

Concord

Mr. Aaron & Rattlebox Studio’s Halloween Bash will be held Oct. 31 at 10 a.m. or noon at Kimball Jenkins School of Art. Bring your blankets and wear those costumes! An annual tradition, Mr. Aaron’s Halloween Bash is a spooky fun time! Mr. Aaron is a multi-instrumentalist performer and composer making music for kids and their grown-ups, ages 0-10. Purchase tickets at mraaronmusic.com.

Halloween Howl by Intown Concord will be Oct. 29 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Join in for wicked fun on Main Street for community trick-or-treating, festive costumes and decor, and plenty of ghoulish games and activities for the whole family to enjoy. This year, Intown Concord will be introducing the first-ever Trunk or Treat element to Halloween Howl for individuals and businesses that would like to participate in our annual festivities, but do not have a storefront in the downtown area. For more information, visit intownconcord.org.

Halloween Hike hosted by Concord Public Library and Parks and Recreation will be Oct. 30 from 1 to 3 p.m. from Keach Park. Wear your costume (optional). Free.

Trick-or-treating is traditionally held Oct. 31 from 5 to 7:30 p.m. and in Penacook on Oct. 30 from 5 to 7:30 p.m. for Gate Night.

Auburn Street will be closed from Centre to Franklin streets on Oct. 31 from 5 to 7:30 p.m. for trick-or-treating.

Deerfield

Tailgate trick-or-treating will be held Oct. 31 from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at the Deerfield Fairgrounds. All cars must pick up a free parking ticket at the Parks and Recreation Office for Deerfield residents (bring ID). No ticket, no admission. Parking begins at noon, the gate closes at 1 p.m. No exit until 2:30 p.m. All vehicles should be prepared to bring treats to hand out. A trophy will go to Best Tailgate. Concessions will be available from the Deerfield eighth-grade class. For more information, call 463-8811, ext. 305 or email parks@townofdeerfieldnh.com.

Dunbarton

Halloween on the Common is scheduled for Oct 31 from 4 to 7 p.m. Enjoy the “Trick or Treat Spooktacular” presented by the Dunbarton Garden Club. This fun is for all Dunbarton Families and includes treats, witches, popcorn, and music videos.

Epsom

Epsom Public Library will be hosting a Halloween event on Oct. 29 and 30 for all ages. All indoor events will be limited to 30 patrons, and masks will be required. Sign-up sheets will be available for anything inside starting in October.

Trick-or-treating will be held Oct. 31 from 4 to 8 p.m.

Franklin

Trick-or-treating planned for Oct. 31 from 4 to 7 p.m.

Gilford

Trick-or-treating held Oct. 31, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Gilmanton

Trick-or-treating planned for Oct. 31 from 5 to 8 p.m.

Hopkinton

Trick-or-treating is generally held on Oct. 31 from 5 to 7 p.m.

Loudon

Trick-or-treating planned for Oct. 31 from 4 to 7 p.m.

Pembroke

Trick-or-Treating will be Oct. 31 from 5 to 8 p.m.

Pittsfield

Trick-or-treating planned for Oct. 31 from 5 to 7 p.m.

Salisbury

Salisbury Haunted Woods is open every Saturday in October and the last two Fridays. Tickets are available online.

Trick-or-treating planned for Oct. 31 from 5 to 8 p.m.

Tilton

Annual truck or treat and children’s costume parade will be held Oct. 30 from 4 to 6:30 p.m. on Main Street between School and Prospect streets. Townwide trick-or-treating begins after 6:30 p.m.

Warner

Join Jackie Germain and Jody Sloane of the Warner Conservation Commission for an Autumn Nature Scavenger Hunt on Oct. 30, 10 a.m. at Silver Lake. Come enjoy storytime and treats for the kids after the hunt. Participants are encouraged to wear Halloween costumes.

Weare

Trick-or-treating held Oct. 31, 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Webster

A Halloween Festival will be held Oct. 30 from 3 to 6:30 p.m. at the Pillsbury Lake Clubhouse at 396 Deer Meadow Road. There will be lots of fun games and candy. The Costume Contest will be from 5 to 5:30, and Trunk or Treat will be from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. There will be adult games as well as a 50/50 raffle and basket raffles. If you would like more information or you would like to donate candy or small pumpkins for painting, email plvd.marks@gmail.com.

