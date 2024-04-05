Trade show returns April 16

On Tuesday, April 16, companies from across the Greater Concord region will showcase their products and services at the 33rd Annual Business Showcase. This vibrant trade show, hosted by the Greater Concord Chamber of Commerce, brings together nearly 250 professionals in a lively, fun atmosphere that’s ideal for networking with clients, connecting with job candidates, or meeting up with old friends and peers. The trade show is made possible by the generous support of sponsors. The Chamber extends heartfelt gratitude to Premiere Sponsors, Merrimack County Savings Bank, Breezeline, and CheckmateHCM. Supporting Sponsors include Taylor Rental Concord and Duprey Hospitality, LLC.

“Business Showcase has been a Chamber tradition for 32 years,” said Greater Concord Chamber of Commerce President Tim Sink. “As one of the largest Chambers in the state, we’re proud to draw businesses from so many unique industries, but keep the friendly atmosphere that our exhibitors love.” The Chamber anticipates more than 75 exhibitors will participate in the event, with booths representing IT services, skincare products, event and meeting rental spaces, video production, mental health services, and much more.

Exhibitors can anticipate meeting hundreds of attendees at the event, with robust marketing efforts drawing area professionals, job-seekers, and active community members to the trade show. Media sponsors include Binnie Media, Concord Monitor, NH Business Review, Tiffany Eddy Media, Precision Entertainment, and Christine Louise Publications, LLC, with additional radio sports provided by WKXL. Event door prizes are always a hit with attendees, enticing locals to bring friends and colleagues to the trade show. DJ Nazzy will announce winners throughout the duration of the event.

As always, attendees can look forward to samples of delicious appetizers and treats from generous hospitality sponsors, including 110 Grill, Catering by Design, Maddy’s Food Hub, New Hampshire Doughnut Company, Pours & Petals Events, Tropical Smoothie Café, and Twelve 31 Café and Catering. “The Annual Business Showcase is certainly something we look forward to each year. It’s a great way to connect with new and old friends,” said Michael and Melissa of Twelve 31. “As a hospitality sponsor, this event is the perfect way for us to meet and greet while sharing something to eat. All of the Chamber staff do a superb job from planning to executing. It’s a first-rate experience.”

All are invited to enjoy the fun at the Chamber’s biggest networking event of the year! Business Showcase takes place on Tuesday, April 16 from 3-6 p.m. at the Grappone Conference Center in Concord. Tickets are $10 and are available at concordnhchamber.com. Booths are available exclusively for Chamber members, and are $275 or $300 with electricity. Contact the Chamber at (603) 224-2508 or membership@concordnhchamber.com if you are not a member yet, but would like to participate in this fun event.

