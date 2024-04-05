Newbury Public Library & The John Hay Literary Society present a poetry reading with Ewa Cruschiel on Monday, April 8 at 7 p.m. at The Newbury Vets Hall.

Ewa has four books of poems in English: Yours, Purple Gallinule (Omnidawn 2022), Of Annunciations (Omnidawn 2017), Contraband of Hoopoe (Omnidawn 2014), Strata (Emergency Press 2009, reprinted by Omnidawn, April 2018), as well as three books in Polish: Tobołek (2016) Sopiłki (2009), and Furkot (2003). Her book Contraband of Hoopoe was translated into Italian by Anna Aresi and came out in Italy with Edizioni Ensemble in May 2019.

Her poems have been included in curricula at institutions such as Harvard University, University of Wisconsin, and Salem State University. She is a Professor of Creative and Professional Writing at Colby-Sawyer College.

The John Hay Poetry Society will meet after the reading.

Call the Newbury Public Library at 763-5803 for more info.

Related Posts