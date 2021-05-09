Rec summer camps accepting sign-ups

The contractor has completed the new Hooksett Turnpike bridge deck and road construction will begin on Monday. This work will continue over the next two weeks. The pool renovation at Merrill Park has resumed.

The city manager’s office sent out the City Manager’s Newsletter last Friday. The full newsletter can be found by going to concordnh.gov and clicking the “Newsletter” button. Here are some highlights:

Upcoming meetings

City Council: May 10, 7 p.m.

Planning Board: May 19, 7 p.m.

These meetings are being held virtually via Zoom and are also live streamed via the City of Concord’s YouTube channel. Agendas and access information are available prior to the meetings via this link. View the City of Concord calendar for more meetings and event listings.

Summer camp registrations

Summer camp registration continues with the Parks and Recreation Department. The department offers traditional “all day” summer camps for children in grades 1 – 8. The department is also accepting registrations for its Nature Camp that will be based out of the Merrimack Lodge. Registration is very limited as several weeks are already full. Please visit their web site for complete information on these summer camps: concordparksandrec.com.

Washington Street bridge rehab

The Washington Street Bridge will be closed during the day while the contractor is actively working beginning on Monday, May 3. The closure can be expected between 7 a.m. – 7 p.m., but may be shorter each day based on the contractor’s schedule.

At some point in the coming weeks, the bridge will be closed completely until mid- to late-August, and there will be a follow-up advanced notice with more details.

During the closure, traffic traveling southbound on Washington Street will be detoured down Millstream Lane to Borough Road. Traffic traveling northbound on River Road /Washington Street will be detoured down Borough Road to Millstream Lane. Below is a plan showing the detour route, which will be designated with signage along the route.

If there are any questions or concerns, please contact the Engineering Services Division at 225-8520. We thank you for your patience while we complete this important project.

Hooksett Turnpike bridge replacement

The contractor has completed the new bridge deck and road construction will begin on Monday. This work will continue over the next two weeks. The project is scheduled to be completed by the end of May.

Water main repair on Joffre and Wiggins streets

The contractor, DeFelice Corporation, is scheduled to mobilize on Monday May 3, 2021. Construction and traffic control signage will be set up on Monday. Temporary water will be set up on Joffre Street and Wiggins Street next week. Residents should not experience disruption to their water service during the temporary hook up. Traffic will be restricted to local traffic only with occasional alternating one way traffic. Emergency vehicles will be able to pass.

Merrill Park pool renovation

With the arrival of spring, the pool renovation at Merrill Park has resumed. Concord General Services’ Public Properties Division has been working with The H.L. Turner Group and South Shore Gunite Pools to fully replace the existing pool structure to address aging sections and offer improvements for ADA accessibility, increased safety, improved efficiency, and enhanced visual appeal. Construction originally started in September with a majority of work on the pool structure completed. Pool walls have now been tiled and deck slabs will soon be poured. Construction is anticipated for completion in June. Visit concordnh.gov/ publicproperties for more information.

Property tax relief program open

Property owners who owned and resided in their homes on April 1, 2020, may apply to the State of New Hampshire for relief of a portion of the state education property tax. There is no age requirement or asset limit for this program. A single person whose total household incomes was $20,000 or less in 2020 and married person or head of New Hampshire households with total household income of $40,000 or less in 2020 may apply.

Completed forms and documentation must be post marked no earlier than May 1, 2021 and no later than June 30, 2021 to the NH DRA, Taxpayer Services Division, PO Box 299, Concord, NH 03302-0299. Applicants will need a copy of their final 2020 tax bill, mailed out in November, and a copy of their 2020 federal tax return. If the property is in a trust, a copy of the entire trust document must be submitted. If you need a copy of your final 2020 tax bill, please contact Collections at 603-225-8540.

Questions about the program may be directed to the Revenue Administration at 603-230-5920; press prompt #2. Hearing or speech impaired individuals may call TDD Access: Relay NH at 1-800-735-2964.

Application for the State of New Hampshire’s Low-and Moderate-Income Homeowner’s Property Tax Relief program are available on the Department’s website at revenue.nh.gov/ forms/low-moderate.htm. The forms may be obtained on the City of Concord’s website at concordnh.gov; on the Assessing Department page, the link is on the left side of the screen under the Low & Moderate Tax Relief. The forms are also available at the Assessing office, Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Ward 4 special election

A special election to fill the current Ward Four City Council vacancy will be held on July 13. Those wishing to file for office may do so at the City Clerk’s Office from Friday, April 30 through Monday, May 10. The filing fee to run for the vacant Ward Four City Council seat is $5. Candidates wishing to file by petition may do so through Friday, May 14.

The term for this Ward Four Council seat will expire on December 31, 2021.

The City Clerk’s Office is open Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. with extended hours until 6 p.m. on Thursdays. Please contact the City Clerk’s Office via email at cityclerk@concordnh.gov or by phone at 225-8500 with any questions. For additional election-related information, visit our Election web page at http://www.concordnh.gov/elections.

Everett Arena events

The Douglas N. Everett Arena has returned to concrete flooring for upcoming spring and summer events. Some shows are lined up to take place at the arena over the next few months and roller skating will be returning on June 8. Visit concordnh.gov/arenaevents for event information and to view upcoming events.

All shows and events will have a limited capacity. Masks or facial coverings are required at all times while inside the arena and outside if social distancing of 6 feet is not possible. An approved floor plan will be used to promote social distancing. The building will remain locked until 15 minutes before scheduled events. The riverside doors (on the left of the building) will be used as the new main entrance with the first set of doors and also as the exit with the second set of doors. All staff, promoters, vendors, and attendees shall attest to a COVID-19 screening.

All activities at the Everett Arena follow COVID-19 guidelines in accordance with the CDC, State of New Hampshire, and City of Concord. The Everett Arena has been exceeding all guidelines for cleaning and sanitization. Safety measures are in place for improved air quality with MERV 13 filtration and increased outdoor air ventilation. Sneeze guards are in place at the front desk / admission area and at the Pro Shop. Hand sanitizing stations are available throughout the facility.

Find full COVID-19 arena guidelines and more information at concordnh.gov/arena.

Hydrant flushing

Concord General Services’ water crew continues to flush hydrants throughout the city. For the next several weeks, three crews will be going out to different areas of the city to flush hydrants as part of required routine maintenance. Concord water customers may experience low water pressure or discolored water when hydrant flushing occurs in their area. If discoloration occurs, customers are advised to run their tap water on cold until the water runs clear. Customers are advised to avoid doing laundry during flushing times. Depending on the flushing location, flushing may start anywhere between 4:30 a.m. and 6:30 a.m. and continue through 3 p.m. each week day. This annual practice removes any sediment from pipes in the water distribution system and helps to sustain Concord’s water quality and check water pressure of the area. Find out when flushing will occur in different areas of the city by viewing flushing schedules on the City’s website at http://www.concordnh.gov/springoperations.

Neighborhood street paving

The City’s Neighborhood Street Paving Program continues. GMI Asphalt is the contractor for paving this year. Sidewalk work, raising of manholes and catch basin, driveway tie-ins, and loam and seed has been completed for Penacook Street, Bishopsgate Road, Perkins Street, Martin Street, Knoll Street, and Wyman Street. Final pavement overlay for these streets will be next week.

Work is weather permitting. Streets will be closed to through traffic and parking will be prohibited between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Residents will have road access to their homes. Find more information and a tentative schedule of streets approved for paving at http://www.concordnh.gov/pavingplan.

Overnight work started last week on Main Street from Centre Street to Storrs Street, and on Loudon Road from Main Street to Fort Eddy Road and from the Everett Arena to Airport Road. GMI Asphalt completed cold planing of these sections and the final overlay will be finished this Sunday night. Installation of traffic signal loops were completed this week. Work hours Sunday will be from 7 p.m. to 4 a.m. Streets will be open to traffic through the work zone.

Striping of these streets will be completed by the City’s contracted striper which is tentatively scheduled to begin the week of May 2.

Spring leaf collection

Spring Leaf Collection started this week and will continue for six weeks in coordination with trash collection through Saturday, June 5. The last week of collection will be delayed by one day with no trash or leaf collection on Monday, May 31 due to the Memorial Day holiday.

Concord residents with curbside trash collection can participate by placing leaves at the curb by 7 a.m. on their scheduled trash day. All leaves must be in biodegradable yard waste bags and/or rigid containers labeled for leaves.

Leaves raked loosely to the curb are only collected during the City’s Fall Leaf Collection. In the spring, leaves must be bagged or contained for easy pick-up with trash collection. Unacceptable materials will not be collected, including branches, brush, and the use of plastic bags.

Residents can also bring leaves to Gelinas Excavation & Earth Materials Recycling Center at 10 Intervale Road (off of Fort Eddy Road). Drop-off is free with proof of residency for loads smaller than a non-commercial pick-up truck. Residents will be required to empty contents at the facility to confirm that loads are 100% free of any unacceptable materials. Any container used to transport leaves to must be taken back with the resident; bags are not required for drop-off. Hours for Gelinas Excavation & Earth Materials Recycling Center are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., with additional hours from 8 a.m. to Noon on Saturdays during leaf collection. Saturday hours will occur through June 5, with the exception of Memorial Day weekend when the facility will be closed on May 29. Hours are weather dependent and are subject to change. It is advised to call the recycling center to confirm available drop-off times at (603) 545-4835.

Find more information about spring leaf collection at concordnh.gov/leafcollection.

Use water wisely

As of April 29, drought conditions still remain unchanged from the last two weeks despite recently receiving some much-needed rain. Conditions intensified across New England a couple of weeks ago with moderate drought conditions expanding due to recent warm and dry weather. Above average temperatures mixed with below average precipitation has led to very low soil moisture, reduced streamflow, and declining groundwater. The entire state of New Hampshire is experiencing drought conditions, with 57.46% being abnormally dry and 42.54% being in a moderate drought. Southwestern parts of Concord are experiencing moderate drought with the rest of the city facing abnormally dry conditions.

Even though some rain has made a recent appearance, the precipitation deficit continues to grow. Concord is currently 3.63 inches below average for this time of year. Thankfully more rain is predicted in the upcoming forecast, and the National Weather Service predicts a 33-40% probability of above average precipitation for the region in the next 8-14 days. A lot more rain is needed to help make a difference in drought conditions.

The New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services (NHDES) is recommending for outdoor water use restrictions to be implemented for community water systems and municipalities across NH. At this time, Concord is not implementing watering restrictions as our water supply remains healthy and water consumption is average for this time of year. It is possible restrictions may be implemented if drought conditions continue to worsen and if water consumption gets too high. Last summer water consumption was much higher than average, so let’s please be careful going into this season. Please be mindful of irrigation and outdoor water use since that is where consumption increases around this time of year. Drought conditions will continue to be monitored. Please continue to use water wisely. We thank everyone for their efforts to conserve water. Every drop counts! Find drought updates and water conservation tips at concordnh.gov/conservation.

COVID-19 infofor businesses

Restaurant Revitalization Fund (RRF): The American Rescue Plan Act established the Restaurant Revitalization Fund (RRF) to provide funding to help restaurants and other eligible businesses keep their doors open. This program will provide restaurants with funding equal to their pandemic-related revenue loss up to $10 million per business and no more than $5 million per location.

More information available here sba.gov/funding-programs/loans/covid-19-relief-options/restaurant-revitalization-fund.

Registration for the SBA application portal will begin today, Friday, April 30, 2021, at 9 a.m. ET. Applications will open on Monday, May 3, 2021, at Noon ET. See How to apply for more detail.

PPP information: The Treasury Department and the Internal Revenue Service issued Revenue Procedure 2021-20 for certain businesses that received first-round Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans but did not deduct any of the original eligible expenses because they relied on guidance issued before the enactment of tax relief legislation in December of 2020.

Under prior guidance, businesses that received PPP loans to cover payroll costs, interest on covered mortgage obligations, covered rent obligation payments, and covered utility payments could not deduct corresponding expenses.

With the Dec. 27, 2020, enactment of the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2021, businesses now may claim these deductions even though they received PPP loans to cover original eligible expenses. These businesses can use the safe harbor provided by this guidance to deduct those expenses on the return for the immediately subsequent year. More information can be found here.

Related Posts