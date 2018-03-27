Entertainment: Shakespeare, political humor on stage, plus tons of music

The Capitol Steps will be the stars of the night at the Cap Center on Friday.

As the calendar flips from March to April, we have a whopping six stage shows on the slate this week, spanning the realms of Shakespeare to political satire likely written in the past couple weeks. And, as usual, there’s plenty of live music and a whole bunch of movies, too.

Enjoy!

Music

Tuesday

Paul Bourgelais at Hermanos Cocina Mexicana at 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday

Mike Morris at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Concord Community Music School will host a recital for voice students at 7 p.m. Free and open to the public.

Thursday

The Brothers Blues Band at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Hometown Eulogy at Penuche’s at 9 p.m. $3 cover.

Friday

Downtown Dave and the Deep Pockets at Makris Lobster & Steak House at 8 p.m.

Stuck in Time at Pit Road Lounge at 8 p.m.

Moon Boot Lover at Penuche’s at 9 p.m. $3 cover.

Evidence Lies with special guest Matt Poirier at Area 23 at 8 p.m.

Saturday

Paul Lovely at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Talkin’ Smack at Pit Road Lounge at 8:30 p.m.

Trade at Penuche’s at 9 p.m. $3 cover.

Blues Tonight at Area 23 at 8:30 p.m.

Next Tuesday

Comedy Open Mic at Area 23 about 9:30 p.m. – right after trivia.

Theater

Capitol Steps at the Capitol Center for the Arts on Thursday at 8 p.m. Tickets are $15 plus fees at ccanh.com. The Capitol Steps will return to Concord with their latest political, musical satire. Each show consists of tasteful lampooning guaranteed to leave both sides of the political spectrum laughing.

Othello at the Capitol Center for the Arts on Monday at 10 a.m. Tickets are $7 at ccanh.com. New Rep’s Classic Repertory Company, now in its 17th year, tours performances and workshops to schools, colleges, seniors center, performing arts centers, and venues of all types across New England. Their 90-minute production of Othello utilizes a minimalist set and original music to put the text, and the relationship of the characters, front and center.

Magician/mentalist Paul Draper at the Concord City Auditorium on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m., part of the free Walker Lecture Series. Be amazed as Draper reaches into the minds of the audience. He’ll show how to read body language using the same techniques that Sherlock Holmes used solved crimes.

Arts and Dance Company presents Hispanic Flamenco Ballet at the Concord City Auditorium on Monday at 10 a.m. For more info and tickets, call (305) 420-6622.

Kid Cult Cosmology at Hatbox Theatre on Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $12 to $17 at hatboxnh.com. More info here.

Tales Told at Hatbox Theatre next Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $12 to $17 at hatboxnh.com. Inspired by “The Moth” series, audience members put their name in a hat for an opportunity to share a five minute true tale centered around the evening’s theme.



Movies at Red River

7 Days In Entebbe (PG-13/2018/106 min.)

Tuesday: 2:05, 5:30, 7:50

Wednesday: 2:05, 5:30, 7:50

Thursday: 2:05, 5:30, 7:50

Molly’s Game (R/2017/140 min.)

Tuesday: 2, 5:25, 8:05

Wednesday: 2

Thursday: 2

In The Fade (R/2017/106 min.)

Tuesday: 2:10, 5:35, 7:40

Wednesday: 2:10, 5:35, 7:40

Thursday: 2:10, 5:35, 7:40

Howl’s Moving Castle (PG/2005/119 min.)

Thursday: 7

The Breadwinner (PG-13/2017/94 min.)

Wednesday: 7

This is part of the Crossroads International Film & Discussion Series, rescheduled from March 7 due to weather. Call 224-4600 with questions.

All movie times are p.m.

