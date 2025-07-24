Cappies 2025: Active Aging

Active Aging sponsored by Havenwood Heritage Heights

55+ Communities

  1. John H. Whitaker Assisting Living (whitakerplace.org)
  2. Havenwood Heritage Heights (hhhinfo.com)
  3. Peabody Place (Peabody Place) 

Assisted Living

  1. Havenwood Heritage Heights (hhhinfo.com)
  2. John H. Whitaker Assisting Living (whitakerplace.org)
  3. Presidential Oaks (presidentialoaks.org) 

Home Health Care sponsored by Age at Home

  1. Granite VNA (granitevna.org)
  2. Age At Home (ageathomenh.com)
  3. Visiting Angels (visitingangels.com) 

Retirement Homes

  1. Havenwood Heritage Heights (hhhinfo.com)
  2. Presidential Oaks (presidentialoaks.org)
  3. Granite Ledges (graniteledges.com) 

Senior Center

  1. Havenwood Heritage Heights (hhhinfo.com)
  2. GoodLife Programs (goodlifenh.org)
  3. Concord Parks and Rec (concordnh.gov)

Senior Transportation Service

  1. HHH Transportation Bus (hhhinfo.com)
  2. Friends Program (friendsprogram.org)
  3. The Birches (benchmarkseniorliving.com)

 

