Upcoming Everett Arena Events

By Brendilou Armstrong

Each year from mid-March to mid-September, Concord’s General Services Department transforms the Douglas N. Everett Arena at 15 Loudon Road into a venue for fun programming. From antique shows to gem and mineral expos, here’s what’s on the dry floor this year:

Aug 5: Antique Show, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. (8 a.m. early admission)

Aug 9: Bike/Car Show, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Aug 17: Model Train Show, 10 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Aug 23-24: Gem & Mineral Show, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Sat / 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Sun

Sept 13: Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Through July 27, enjoy public roller skating every Sunday, Monday, Thursday, and Friday from 6–9 p.m. ($6 admission, $6 skate rentals, $5 helmet rentals). Private rink rentals are $150/hour.

More info: concordnh.gov/925/Spring-Summer-Events

