The next exhibition at Two Villages Art Society in Hopkinton is a solo show of the work of Sandy Steen Bartholomew, an artist who celebrates the imaginative, neurodivergent mind through whimsical creatures, playful stories, and unconventional materials.

“Dys-FUN-ctional: Creativity Beyond Convention / Art and Creatures by Sandy Steen Bartholomew” opens Saturday, July 12, with a reception from 12–2 p.m.

Bartholomew, a resident of Warner, is a mixed-media artist, illustrator, and cartoonist with a focus on creativity and mental health. Inspired by the joys and challenges of neurodivergence, she embraces an unconventional approach to art, transforming discarded materials and everyday curiosities into vibrant, mischievous beings.

This exhibit includes:

Book art

Illustrations

3-D creatures made from polymer clay, fabric, and found objects

Viewers are invited to explore a world where creativity thrives in chaos, and discarded scraps are transformed into joyful, thought-provoking art.

Bartholomew also works as a freelance illustrator, exhibit designer, and Zentangle instructor, and has authored and illustrated numerous books. Whether on paper or in sculpture, her creations reveal a world where imperfection is celebrated, imagination runs wild, and nothing is ever quite what it seems.

🖼️ The gallery is free and open to the public at:

846 Main Street, Contoocook Village, Hopkinton

🕓 Hours: Thursday to Sunday, 12–4 p.m.

📅 Final day of exhibit: Saturday, August 9

🔗 More info: https://www.twovillagesart.org

Related Posts