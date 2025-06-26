Young Professional of the Year named

Moriah Billups, 32, has been named the Young Professional of the Year by the Greater Concord Chamber of Commerce. A resident of Hooksett, Billups works at Concord Hospital Trust as a philanthropy officer. She was honored at the Chamber’s Pinnacle Awards in early June and was previously named Young Professional of the Month in February 2023.

Q: Tell us a little about your job.

A: I raise funds for various programs, departments, and patient services at Concord Hospital Health System. I also lead two of our athletic fundraising special events—the Rock’N Race and Pedaling for Payson—both of which raise funds for the Payson Center for Cancer Care.

Q: What does winning Young Professional of the Year mean to you?

A: There are so many wonderful young professionals in Concord, and being surrounded by those people has made me a better professional and community member. Any one of us could have been named Young Professional of the Year, and it would be a great representation of young people doing great things in Concord. It is, however, always nice to be recognized for your hard work! I love what I do, and being recognized as Young Professional of the Year reflects the passion I have for the work I do at Concord Hospital Health System.

Q: What has been the most meaningful part of participating in Concord Young Professionals Network and the Chamber?

A: The most meaningful parts are the people and the connections that I have made. Without these two groups and the monthly networking events, I don’t think I would have gotten to know Concord as well as I have—and I still have many more people to meet! It is always a pleasure getting to meet new people, sharing with them what we do at Concord Hospital Trust, and hearing about their work.

Q: What got you interested in your chosen career path?

A: Many fundraising professionals have had similar experiences, but I “fell” into the field and quickly realized that this was something I could see longevity in. I have a Master’s in Higher Education, and after graduate school, I was working in specialized graduate programs at a small art school in Manchester. Due to changes at the college, I decided to change directions, and a role in development was posted at Saint Anselm College. The role incorporated working with students and young alumni, and it allowed me to utilize many of my skills from higher education and transition into the field of development.

Q: What are your long-term career goals or dreams?

A: My long-term career goals are always shifting. Since I transitioned from higher education to healthcare philanthropy and nonprofit work, I have let life guide me and have made a concerted effort not to try and control it all. I have always wanted to have a job that made me happy and fulfilled and also allow for some work-life balance. When I die at 100, I want to be proud of the life that I have lived.

Q: What’s your favorite weekend destination in New Hampshire?

A: My husband and I are big travelers, so most of the time we are driving through New Hampshire to get to Canada or northern Maine… but on the weekends, we spend a lot of time right in our local community! You can find us in our garden, out biking or running, walking our very lazy and old black lab named Casco, or in our kitchen baking and cooking.

Q: Have you read, watched or listened to anything good recently?

A: This year I set out to read at least one book a month. I know—that sounds so easy… but it’s not with the schedules we have! Both mine and my husband’s work schedules are busy, so we don’t always find time to just sit and relax. This year, my favorite book so far has been The Gilded Hour by Sara Donati. It tells the story of two cousins in the 1880s who are OB-GYN physicians and their care for the poor and homeless women in New York City. I am also currently listening to Amy Poehler’s new podcast, Good Hang. It is, in fact, a very good time.

Q: What’s a fun fact most people don’t know about you?

A: I am a very open book so most people learn a lot about me pretty quickly.

