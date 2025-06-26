Music in Henniker

If you like the Dropkick Murphys, then The Rebel Collective might be the band for you. They will be the featured performers at the Tuesday, July 1 Henniker Concert Series in the Angela Robinson Bandstand, Community Park at 6 p.m. With their own booze-soaked style, this New England-based punk rock band pulls songs from both popular and lesser-known traditional Irish/Scottish songs, contemporary Celtic punk covers, and original compositions covering the important life matters: booze, death, and lost love. The Rebel Collective has opened for the Dropkick Murphys, Flogging Molly, Derek Warfield, and many more great artists. They are regulars at the NH Highland Games and the Shaskeen Pub in Manchester to close out St. Patrick’s Day. Band members Michael Green on acoustic guitar and lead vocal, Ross Ketchum on mandolin, electric guitar and vocals, Audrey Budington on fiddle and vocals, Connor Veazey on bass and vocals, and Ken MacLeod on drums will keep this party lively.

The Henniker Summer Music Series is presented by the Town of Henniker and the July 1 sponsor, Devine, Millimet, Attorneys at Law. All concerts are free (although donations are welcome), begin at 6 p.m. and take place at the Angela Robinson Bandstand at Community Park, located at 47 Main Street, Henniker. If there is inclement weather, concerts will move indoors to the upper level of the adjacent Community Center. Bring a chair, spread a blanket, visit a local restaurant or have a picnic supper on the lawn and join your neighbors and friends in this community-building event at our bandstand. Our special food vendor will be Wicked Tasty.

The complete summer schedule and weekly weather updates are available on the Town of Henniker website: http://www.henniker.org, our Facebook page: https://facebook.com/HennikerConcert or our new website http://www.hennikerconcerts.com, which also provides further information on each week’s band.

Related Posts