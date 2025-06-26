Free Outdoor Concert with The Rockin’ Daddios

On Thursday, June 26, step back in time with The Rockin’ Daddios, bringing the unforgettable harmonies of the ’50s and ’60s to life! This family-friendly concert will have you smiling, singing, and reminiscing about the golden days of rock ’n’ roll.
Featuring classic doo-wop tunes and beloved hits, The Rockin’ Daddios deliver a heartwarming show full of nostalgia and fun. Perfect for Baby Boomers and music lovers of all ages!
The concert is from 6:00–7:15 p.m. and takes place behind First Congregational Church at 79 Clinton Street in Concord.
What to bring:
Lawn chairs or blankets
Bug spray
Your dancing shoes!
Rain or shine! We’ll move indoors if needed.
For more info: ClintonStreetConcerts.org
Admission is free – come early, grab a good spot, and enjoy a summer night full of music and memories!