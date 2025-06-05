Reopening for the season

The Pierce Manse, the historic Concord home of New Hampshire’s only U.S. president, Franklin Pierce, opened for guided tours last week. The Manse will be open Thursdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. through October 25. Reservations are not required.

Franklin Pierce was President of the United States from 1853 to 1857 and is the only New Hampshire resident to be elected to the country’s highest office. Visitors to the Pierce Manse will learn about what life was like in the mid-19th century for Franklin Pierce, his wife Jane, and their two sons.

Franklin Pierce was born in Hillsborough, New Hampshire in 1804. He was the son of Revolutionary War veteran and New Hampshire Governor Benjamin Pierce. Before being elected as the 14th President of the United States in 1852, he was elected to the New Hampshire State Legislature, the United States House of Representatives, and the United States Senate. Pierce was the youngest Speaker of the New Hampshire Legislature and served as a Brigadier General in the Mexican War.

While serving as president, Pierce reduced the national debt by 60%—from $75 million to $35 million—established the office of the United States Attorney General, modernized the Army and Navy, improved relations with Canada, established trade with Japan, and expanded our national borders.

The Pierce Brigade, the membership organization dedicated to preserving the home and legacy of President Franklin Pierce, is also welcoming new volunteers interested in helping to share the Pierces’ story.

Between May and October, the Pierce Brigade hosts the monthly Brigade Lecture Series, on Wednesdays at 2 p.m. at the Manse. The programs are free and open to the public. Highlights of the 2025 schedule include:

“Manchester’s Airport: Flying Through Time” on June 18

“Black Heritage Trail of New Hampshire” on August 20

“Remember the Ladies: Introducing Some of NH’s First Ladies” on September 17

“Supreme Court Cases That Changed America” on October 22

The Manse will also host a Concert on the Lawn on July 17 with the Nevers’ Band. A full schedule of events is available at http://www.piercemanse.org.

The Pierce Manse is located at 14 Horseshoe Pond Lane in Concord, NH and observes all federal holidays. Those wishing to schedule a tour outside of normal open hours should call 603-715-5566.

Admission to the Manse is $10.00 for adults, $9.00 for seniors, $5.00 for children, and $25.00 for a family. For more information about visiting, visit piercemanse.org.

About the Pierce Brigade:

The Pierce Brigade is the membership organization dedicated to preserving the home and legacy of President Franklin Pierce, the 14th President of the United States. President Pierce and his family owned the Pierce Manse from 1842–1848. In 1971, the Pierce Manse was saved from demolition by the Pierce Brigade and moved to its current location at 14 Horseshoe Pond Lane in Concord, New Hampshire.

