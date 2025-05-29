More than 40 New Hampshire artists will display their work in the 2025 Summer Members Show & Sale at Two Villages Art Society’s gallery in the Hopkinton village of Contoocook. The show opens May 31, with a reception from noon to 2 p.m. and runs through June 28.

All exhibitors in the upcoming show are members of Two Villages Art Society, a nonprofit organization that offers exhibits, workshops, and other cultural programs and events.

“Our annual summer members show gives local artists an opportunity to participate in a group exhibit and share their work with a wider audience,” said Rick Lugg, exhibition chair. “Some of these artists exhibit broadly and are well-known, and some are in the earlier stages of being professionals in their fields. The work is incredibly varied in terms of medium, style, size, and price point. There’s something for everyone, and it’s a great chance to meet up with friends in a space filled with art.”

Over 90 pieces of artwork will be displayed, including paintings, ceramics, tapestries, wood, fiber, glass, pastels, polymer clay, photography, and mixed media. Exhibitors include fiber artist Helen Fitzgerald, landscape painter Lizzy Berube, furniture maker Philip Nadeau, and many other artists from more than 12 area towns and cities.

The Summer Members exhibit is juried by a prominent member of the New Hampshire art community. “Best in Show” and “Artist Merit” awards will be presented during the opening reception.

