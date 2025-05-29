Inaugural Health and Wellness Fair launched

Loudon Elementary School will host its inaugural Health and Wellness Fair on Friday, June 6. This event marks a significant milestone in our commitment to promoting the well-being of our students and their broader community.

From 2:30 to 3:45 p.m., the fair will be open to students and their families, and from 3:45 to 7 p.m., it will be open to the wider community. This event, organized by the 4th and 5th grade student council in conjunction with school nurse Heather Mason, promises to be a fun and engaging experience for all ages, featuring a variety of interactive activities, health screenings, and student-led booths.

The idea for the Health and Wellness Fair emerged from our ongoing efforts to promote student well-being and community engagement. In recognizing the importance of teaching wellness education, we sought to create an inclusive event that fosters a sense of school and community.

Objectives of the fair include:

Empowering students to take an active role in their physical and mental health.

Active participation: Active participation is encouraged for students and families alike.

For families and the broader community, the fair offers:

Two resources: Access to information on local health services and wellness programs.

Connections: Opportunities to connect with health professionals and community organizations.

Promote well-being: Encouragement of a community-wide commitment to health and wellness.

Alignment with classroom learning and school mission.

The Health and Wellness Fair is directly aligned to Loudon Elementary School’s mission statement by reinforcing key elements of inspiring, educating, and empowering students in a caring, nurturing environment:

Inspiring students: The fair serves as an opportunity to inspire students to take ownership of their health and well-being. By showcasing interactive activities, it encourages students to realize the importance of physical and mental health in achieving their best, both in and out of the classroom.

It aligns with the mission’s emphasis on providing students with the belief in themselves and their potential.

Thank you for your support as we embark on this new initiative to enrich the lives of our students and community members.

