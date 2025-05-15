Sharing community

Meet Katie Duncan, Membership Manager and Educational Outreach Coordinator at the Capitol Center for the Arts. The 35-year-old Concord resident’s passion for the arts and the Concord community shines through her work. From theater stages to local lakes, Katie shares how growing up in the Greater Concord shaped her path—and why she’s dedicated to giving back.

Q: Tell us a little bit about yourself and what you do.

I work in development at an amazing nonprofit in the heart of Concord, where I am fortunate to manage the membership program and help coordinate the education series. I started at the Capitol Center for the Arts almost two years ago after deciding to make a career change from teaching. Working for this organization that is actively bringing diverse entertainment to this vibrant city and supporting other nonprofits in the region is incredibly fun and fulfilling! I also do freelance work for local Solare Wedding Photography as an associate photographer, and I get to travel all over New England to photograph people in their happiest and most beautiful places!

Q: Why do you choose to live in the Greater Concord area?

My family moved to Penacook when I was in preschool, and being a part of the Student Actors Program at Penacook Elementary School changed my view of the world at a young age and provided me with confidence and connection I never would have otherwise found. I’ve always wanted to live in and give back to the city that gave me so much growing up. I love kayaking on local ponds, hiking the trails to the fire tower in the woods near State House and Concord Hospital, going shopping downtown, and hitting local events like Market Days! An hour to Boston, mountains, ocean, and full of fun people—what more could you want from a city!?

Q: What’s your favorite part of your work day?

My favorite part of working at the CCA is being part of the team on the nights when we have a show in the building because the place is bustling with excited patrons, busy volunteers, visiting artists and hard-working new members! It’s such a privilege to see the tangible benefits of community members enjoying live performances at our venues being surrounded by some of the kindest and hardest-working folks who inspire me to be a better professional and citizen.

Q: Favorite places to be?

My favorite places to be are in the theater or by the water! If I’m not performing or seeing live theater with friends, I want to be on my kayak on a local lake or swimming in the ocean. Or relaxing with a book in a towel!

Q: Last book you’ve read?

The most recent book I finished was “Onyx Storm” by Rebecca Yarros, because while I love to read a diverse collection of books, sometimes you simply need some easy escapism fantasy reads! Truly, any book recommended by a bookseller at Gibson’s Bookstore I am going to try!

Q: How did you find out about CYP, and how has it benefited your business or work?

I have been attending CYP events for years (when they don’t fall on show nights at my venues, not a super easy feat!) and each time I’ve met new people I wouldn’t have the chance to meet otherwise. It’s a fun and low-stakes way to form professional friendships, learn from other folks in Concord, and spend time with local businesses! It’s easy to sometimes feel siloed within extremely niche jobs and professions, and CYP is a wonderful way to connect in a meaningful way that feels truly grounding and a great benefit to Concord!

The Greater Concord Chamber of Commerce proudly hosts one of New Hampshire’s most dynamic young professional networks. The Concord Young Professionals Network (CYPN) fosters personal and professional growth for individuals in the Capital Region, primarily serving ages 18–40—though all are welcome to join.

CYPN highlights emerging leaders who excel in their industries and contribute to the community. Monthly features are published in The Concord Insider. Learn more at concordnhchamber.com/impact/young-leaders or follow along on Facebook (Concord Young Professionals Network) and Instagram (@cypn).

