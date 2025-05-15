Bowling for a cause

Insider staff

Delores Flanders and her family are hosting a fundraiser at Boutwell’s Bowling Center in Concord to raise money for the Angelman Syndrome Foundation and support Flanders’s 3-year-old granddaughter, Bellamy Bresaw.

The event will take place on Sunday, May 18, from 2 to 4 p.m. Attendance costs $25 per person. To register, contact Delores Flanders at mint49er@comcast.net or 603-225-1179.

“Angelman Syndrome is not widely known, and one of my goals is to bring awareness to this rare genetic defect affecting approximately 1 in 15,000 individuals worldwide,” Flanders said.

She explained that the condition affects chromosome 15, specifically a gene responsible for many neurogenic functions. When a mutation or deletion occurs, Flanders said, individuals experience speech and mobility issues, seizures, sleep disorders, swallowing issues (which can cause aspiration), and many other neurogenic conditions.

Her granddaughter, who lives in Bow, was diagnosed with Angelman Syndrome at nine months old.

“She wasn’t eating well, sleeping poorly and not progressing according to the normal growth and development charts, as well as a few other abnormalities,” Flanders said. “She was extremely happy, an Angelman’s Syndrome characteristic, but no babbling or attempts to roll over, crawl or any real baby activities.”

As Bellamy grew, she began experiencing seizures and other medical challenges. She now receives specialized support and attends school. She has a playful nature and a loving heart, according to her grandmother, who describes her as “a very inquisitive, smart little girl.”

“My financial goal for this fundraiser is $2,000, as the special equipment needed for these individuals, as well as therapies, medications, respite and day-to-day living for them is costly and not all covered by insurance. All monies raised through this fundraiser will go directly to the Angelman Syndrome Foundation for research, education, awareness, support and funding for families.”

For more information on Angelman Syndrome, visit http://www.angelman.org.

Related Posts