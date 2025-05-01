Helping young women to pursue STEM

WinnAero, the STEM-education non-profit group using hands-on aviation examples as the focus of STEM activities, announces only 6 seats remaining in its Girls Only summer camp week. The day camp session limited to middle school aged youth will run from July 14 through 18 at the Laconia Airport. More than half the ACE Academy certified NH teachers will be on hand to teach the Girls Only session.

“We are interested in encouraging more young women to pursue STEM careers in aviation-related industries” said WinnAero President Karen Mitchell. “This is a career where women are under-represented and the industry is looking for more women to explore this unique option.”

The Girls Only session is for middle school-aged girls. Mitchell’s colleagues agree that Middle School girls do better educationally when in a “Girls Only” learning environment. High school-aged young women also have co-ed summer day camp options in five unique themed sessions 7-11 July and 14-18 July, added Mitchell, a former teacher and currently a commercial airline pilot with Republic Airways.

Interested parents and students should visit the website at http://www.winnaero.org. Questions may be directed to the ACE Academy Education Director Dan Caron at dcaron@winnaero.org.

Tuition for the Girls Only ACE session is $600 and thanks to a generous donor, partial and full need-based tuition scholarships are available for young women who wish to attend either the regular high school sessions or the Girls Only session.

