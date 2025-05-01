Artist spotlight: Elizabeth MacBride

With creativity abounding in the community and ours, The Concord Insider, in collaboration with Concord Arts Market, will begin highlighting local artists on a regular basis. The first artist spotlight focuses on Elizabeth MacBride, who lives in Contoocook.

Q: Tell us about your art:

A: There are three things that I have been passionate about my whole life. Being an artist, swimming and working with children! This culminated in a wonderful life. Being an artist and art teacher for my career has been such a bonus.

Since retiring from teaching, I’ve now dedicated my time to being an artist and teaching swimming. Still creating the perfect balance in my life.

Q: What does art mean to you?

A: Being creative is the most impressive part of being a human to me. Trying new things and pushing limits makes such creating so much fun!

Q: How did you first get into your craft?

A: I loved to create when I was young. As a child, I struggled with school, so the art room became a favorite place in elementary school.

Q: Where do you find inspiration?

A: I usually find things to celebrate from my own life to use as inspiration. For example, I love to be submerged in water. This makes me love the idea of being a mermaid. So I often make plates and ideas of mermaids. I also love fish and under the sea vibes and vessels with swirling mermaids and water scenes.

Q: What does your creative process look like?

A: I have been working on sketchbooks where I’m developing ideas. Although I wouldn’t explore the ideas before on the sketchbook, the final products typically find my thoughts within the sketchbook creating time and exploration.

Q: What advice do you have for other artists?

A: Don’t worry about being a good artist! Enjoy the process and keep working. Have fun!

Q: Where can we learn more about your work?

A: Follow ElmArtistStudio on Instagram.

