Time to think about spring 5Ks

By ELLEN RAFFIO

For the Insider

As warmer weather and longer daylight hours arrive, it’s a great time to consider training for your first spring 5K! Completing a 5K, which is 3.1 miles long, is an achievable goal for anyone interested in running or walking. If you’re in the Concord area, you’re fortunate to be part of one of the best running communities in the country, with 5K events and running opportunities available every week.

Join a running group

Local running groups offer a variety of meet-up options for all distances. One highlight is a weekly track workout led by professional triathlete Amber Ferreira, who shared that this summer’s focus will be preparing everyone for the area 5Ks. Her favorite thing about the workout is bringing people together to exercise, which she states is good for both physical and mental health!

The Concord Crew, organized by Heather Geisler, hosts Saturday morning runs. Geisler designs loops on roads ranging from 3 to 20 miles to accommodate runners of all levels. The Concord Crew welcomes participants of all paces!

Geisler recently said that “Concord never gets old! There’s something about being downtown before everyone else in the morning, and it’s beautiful!”

If you enjoy trail running, you might want to join the Concord Trail Runners, which meets on Wednesday evenings and is led by Jenessa Bissonnette. This group explores a variety of trails, including Broken Ground Trails, Marjory Swope Park, and Winant Park. Occasionally, they meet on the Bow trails. Bissonnette said she runs through her favorite trails in the beautiful Mast Yard State Forest.

Marathon Sports (formerly Runner’s Alley) also hosts a popular running group every Thursday at 6 p.m. at their store, located at 142 North Main Street in Concord. Participants can choose to run either 3 or 5 miles. Just show up—all paces are welcome!

A love of running

Running alone certainly has its benefits. It can be therapeutic! I often come up with the best ideas while I’m out for a run. It’s perfectly fine to run solo. Sometimes, this may be the only time we truly have to ourselves. Anything that seems impossible before the run usually running a 5K is for all ages. One of the most inspiring moments I witnessed last year was Concord’s David Eckholm, who is 84 years old, completing his first 5K in honor of the first anniversary of his daughter’s passing. It was one of the hottest days in June, but he persevered and finished the race. Although I had never met him before the event, his determination left a lasting impression on me. I teared up watching him cross the finish line. I felt so proud of him.

This past winter, our Hopkinton Winter 5K Series took place on some of the coldest Sundays in January. The last event started with a temperature of -10 degrees, yet several runners under age 10 still showed up and completed the 5K. That is pretty amazing!

5Ks in Concord

Concord hosts two summer 5K series. The Capital Area Race Series (CARS) has been established for years and includes nine races. All of these races are walker-friendly and contribute funds to various charities. http://www.runcarsnh.com

The Bring on the Heat 5K Series is a new addition this year and consists of eight races. This series will provide cash awards for the top ten men and women and age group awards. Additionally, it will recognize the last five participants who have crossed the finish line!! Like the CARS Series, it is walker-friendly and raises funds for local charities. (http://www.bringontheheat5k.com)

Training for your first 5K begins with taking that initial step. It requires courage and perseverance, but every run will be worth it! You’ll be proving to yourself that you are capable of more than you realize. Once you start running, you’ll never look back.

Don’t be too hard on yourself if you miss a workout—you’re not alone. Every runner has experienced the same challenges. So grab your running shoes, and get out there to conquer that 5K!

Ellen Raffio is the Wellness Coordinator at Northeast Delta Dental, where she manages the Tom Walton Fitness Center and organizes approximately 12 to 15 community races each year. Ellen has a strong passion for writing and running. She has authored two children’s books and co-authored a book about running with her husband, Tom. In her free time, she loves spending time with her two grandchildren, Havanna and Ethan. Ellen also participates in races with Tom; together, they compete every weekend throughout the year.

