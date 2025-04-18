Sierra Hubbard is the professional of the month

Concord Young Professionals Network’s local highlight

Concord Young Professionals Network (CYPN) introduces you to the “Young Professional of the Month,” Sierra Hubbard. Each month, the steering committee recommends an individual in the community it thinks readers would enjoy getting to know better.

Q: How old are you?

30

Q: Where do you live?

Pinardville/Goffstown

Q: Where do you currently work?

Currently, I’m seeking a role in program management or operations at an agency that serves people experiencing homelessness. In the interim, I’m a contracted leasing agent with a property management company, Door Fund.

Q: Tell us a little bit about yourself and what you do.

I’m a Georgia peach, born and raised in the suburbs west of Atlanta. My background is in journalism. In college, I interned at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, ran the student newspaper, and freelanced for multiple outlets. When I graduated from Kennesaw State University at the end of 2017, I immediately moved north with my now-husband and my two cats to be a reporter at The Keene Sentinel.

Wanting a break before moving to a bigger newspaper, I unknowingly began my career in housing and homelessness five years ago when I started working overnight shifts at a shelter. I was soon offered a case management gig, and the rest is history. Since then, I’ve worked in multiple New Hampshire communities with people who are unhoused, as well as with those in supportive housing. Most recently, I managed the Supportive Housing Program at Concord Coalition to End Homelessness.

I’m a proponent of the evidence-based Housing First model, which provides housing before anything else and prioritizes non-judgmental services. I believe ongoing support leads to better outcomes: program participants who are healthier and happier.

I’m a vocal advocate for trauma-informed workplaces because front-line staff are the backbone of this field and must feel fully supported to do their work. I believe housing is a human right. Simultaneously, I believe we must acknowledge the nuances and complexities of this work and genuinely engage everyone in the solution with empathy — not only clients, but also landlords, elected officials, business owners and neighbors alike.

Q: What’s your favorite memory in Concord?

Oddly enough, the first time I saw the courtyard outside of Brothers’ Cortado, it stopped me in my tracks—it’s such a beautiful space tucked away between the buildings and hidden from the Main Street traffic, and I instantly loved it.

Q: What is something you would like to see added or brought to Concord?

I’d love to see a year-round low-barrier emergency shelter, which could be a viable alternative to encampments for some people experiencing homelessness.

Q: What’s your favorite restaurant in Concord?

The staff at the café in Gibson’s Bookstore are wonderful and so friendly, and they never once made me feel my complicated sandwich order—I highly recommend!

Q: What do you like to do for fun?

I’m a huge nerd, so I spend a good chunk of time playing video games. Like so many others, I’m currently plagued by an obsession with Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. Every other Sunday, I run a tabletop roleplaying game called Pathfinder (similar to Dungeons & Dragons)—we’re a year and a half into that campaign! My husband and I go to Atlanta every year for a huge cosplay convention called Dragon Con, and we typically cram all of our preparation and crafting into the last few weeks of summer.

Q: If you could visit any country, where would you go?

If you’d asked me two months ago, I would’ve said Ireland, but my current travel game obsession has sparked an interest in visiting Bohemia in the Czech Republic.

Q: Favorite place to be?

We’ve rented the same cabin in Danville, VT, multiple times through Airbnb, and we like to pretend it’s our vacation home. It’s secluded with a beautiful view of the White Mountains, and every visit heals our spirits.

