Effort underway to launch new Lions Club

A new opportunity for community service is taking root as a group of local residents works to establish a Lions Club serving Tilton, Northfield, and Sanbornton. The effort is being led by passionate volunteers who see a need—and an opportunity—to strengthen the fabric of the community through service, outreach, and fellowship.

Lions Clubs International, the world’s largest service organization, is known for its motto, “We Serve.” With more than 1.4 million members worldwide, Lions Clubs tackle a wide range of needs, including vision care, hunger relief, youth programs, disaster response, and support for veterans and the environment. Now, residents of the Tri-Town area are stepping up to bring that same spirit of service closer to home.

“We know there are many people in Tilton, Northfield, and Sanbornton who care deeply about this community and want to give back,” said Al Goldstein, one of the organizers of the new club effort. “Starting a Lions Club here gives us a way to channel that energy and make a real difference—right where we live.”

In recent months, interest has been growing among community members, small business owners, and civic leaders who are looking for ways to connect, collaborate, and serve. A Lions Club can take on projects tailored to local needs, whether it’s supporting schools, helping families in need, addressing food insecurity, or organizing community events.

“No special skills are required—just a willingness to serve and a heart for the community,” Goldstein said. “We’re building something that can have a lasting, positive impact for years to come.”

Together, with the help of dedicated residents, the Tilton-Northfield-Sanbornton area is positioned to become the home of a vibrant new Lions Club—and a stronger, more connected community.

To learn more or express interest in joining, contact Al Goldstein at 603-913-1981 or al.goldstein@proton.me.

