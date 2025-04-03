Rouse your mind, body, and spirit

The highly anticipated 5th Evolution Expo is set to take place on Sunday, April 6, 2025, at the Grappone Conference Center in Concord. Hosted by Holistic Pros, this event is dedicated to empowering individuals with alternative and complementary care options.

The Evolution Expo was created to bridge the gap in holistic wellness by providing individuals with more opportunities and choices for their well-being. This year, more than 40 holistic and wellness businesses from New Hampshire and surrounding communities will gather under one roof, offering an immersive experience with presentations, workshops, and demonstrations throughout the day.

Attendees will have the opportunity to explore a diverse range of healing modalities, including bodywork, assisted stretching, mental health, and innovative wellness practices. The event will feature 13 insightful presentations and workshops, such as Frequency Therapies, When Self Care feels Overwhelming, and Group Healing with a Medical Intuitive, providing valuable insights and hands-on experience for attendees.

In addition to these workshops, the Evolution Expo offers an opportunity to engage with a vibrant community whose primary focus is fostering healing. Visitors can experience live demonstrations, connect with wellness professionals, and discover time-tested and cutting-edge healing techniques. Whether you are seeking information on general well-being, holistic treatments, or unique wellness products, the Evolution Expo is designed to empower attendees with knowledge and resources to take charge of their health journey.

“Our goal is to empower people to choose their path in their health and wellness journey,” said event coordinator Sonia Gaudette. “The Evolution Expo is a space where people can connect with experts, explore holistic options, and find a supportive community focused on healing.”

Sponsored by GraniteLeaf Therapeutic Cannabis, TerraNume Healing and the Herbal Path Pharmacy in Dover and Portsmouth, the Evolution Expo cordially invites you to get your ticket today!

Founded in 2019, Holistic Pros LLC is a professional membership organization dedicated to promoting alternative, complementary, and holistic healing for all living beings. By leveraging media and technology, Holistic Pros aims to bridge the gap between holistic wellness and mainstream awareness, ensuring that individuals have access to diverse healing opportunities.

For more information, visit holisticnh.org/evolution-expo

Related Posts