Old School Comic Show coming to Concord

Get ready comic book fans! The Douglas Everett Arena in Concord will transform into a paradise of rare comic books when Jason Brodnick brings his Old School Comic Show to town on Saturday, April 5. This once-a-year all-day event, founded in 2018, is expected to attract attendees from as nearby as Concord and as far away as France, Australia and Singapore.

Brodnick, whose wife owns and operates Little Giant Comics & Collectibles in Lawrence, Mass., started the show after losing his job to a severe back injury. Battling depression and unable to stand upright for six years, Brodnick walked into the Everett Arena for a yard sale event and said he “heard the horns of Valhalla as I walked into the venue. I knew what I wanted to do then.” That was 2013. Brodnick left his name and number with the arena and five years later launched the comic book show.

“I built the show to echo what I remember old school comic shows to be about – comics, artists, and art,” he said. “The rest of the stuff just kind of gets in the way of the thrill of the hunt! Don’t get me wrong, I love a good pop culture convention with a cosplay parade, root beer wagons and flea market fodder, but this is something different. This is about comics and the artists that create them.”

The show attracts some of the world’s best comic book dealers, including Heritage Auctions House, the world’s largest collectible auction house. CGC, the world’s leading third-party grading service, will be on site. Brodnick encouraged people to submit comics, trading cards, magazines and posters for grading.

There will be around 125 different booths with vendors. Last year, about 1500 attendees flocked to the show. Brodnick hopes this year will be even greater.

Event Highlights: ■ There will be over 50 million dollars in rare comic books and original art, including first appearances of characters like Spider-Man, Batman, Superman and more.

■ Meet legendary creators like David Michelinie, creator of Venom and Scott Lang (Ant-Man), Jim Steranko, creator of Indiana Jones, Mike Royer, who worked with Jack Kirby on Black Panther, Allen Milgrom, creator of Rogue from the X-Men and the Black Cat, and former editor in chief of Marvel Comics Jim Shooter, who created the black suit that later became Venom.

■ Support local artists and vendors: Local comic store Double Midnight will be at the show as well as numerous local comic book artists like Rick Parker (Beavis & Butthead), Matthew DiMasi (Shattered Comics) & more.

■ CGC Grading Company: For the first time ever, CGC grading company, the world’s largest third-party grading company will be on-site to handle all your grading needs.

For more information, visit http://www.oldschoolcomicshow.com/.

