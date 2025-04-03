Margaritas holding 40th anniversary bash

To celebrate its 40th anniversary, Margaritas Mexican Restaurant in Concord’s Bicentennial Square will hold a birthday bash on Friday, April 11 from 3 p.m. to midnight.

The Concord restaurant, located in a former jail with some tables inside old cells, was the first in a chain of businesses founded by brothers John and Dave Pelletier. Margaritas has locations in New Hampshire, Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania.

“Though business and the world around us has changed, the core service – food and margaritas and our commitment to giving the guest a vacation experience like going to Mexico without getting on a plane – has not changed,” said founder and CEO John Pelletier.

The Concord restaurant serves seasonal Mexican food and specials, along with a variety of cocktails, every day of the week.

Pelletier and his brother began opening restaurants in 1985, beginning with Tio Juan’s in Concord, later renamed Margaritas after the pair opened a restaurant of the same name in Maine, beginning the chain. They traveled to Mexico many times to find decorations and furniture for their eateries and have even organized group trips for staff from their different locations to immerse themselves in Mexico’s culinary scene.

Pelletier said he loves all the food Margaritas serves but feels a particular adoration for chicken enchiladas and carnitas tacos.

Looking past the 40th anniversary at their original location to the future, Pelletier hopes Margaritas will continue to grow and serve the communities in which they exist.

“Let’s just keep innovating, having a good time, shaking those margaritas, and sharing the love,” he said.

For more information on Concord’s Margaritas, visit margs.com/locations/margaritas-mexican-food-restaurant-nh/concord/.

