The Carrolls: A family’s varied approach to art

The upcoming exhibition at Two Villages Art Society (TVAS) in Hopkinton will feature a well-known family of New Hampshire artists through April 13.

“The Carrolls: Four Related Visions/David M. Carroll, Laurette Carroll, Ben Carroll, Riana Frost” features works from longtime Warner residents David and Laurette Carroll, and their children Sean and Riana. They work in various genres, including oil and watercolor, multimedia, sculpture and feather painting.

David M. Carroll, an award-winning artist and naturalist, is known for his writing and books about wetlands. He received a MacArthur Foundation Fellowship (“genius grant”) for this work in 2006. In recent years the artist moved into Cubist and Surrealist-influenced art, inspired by the Russian Avant-Garde movement. His work has been exhibited at the Currier Museum, and three paintings are in the permanent collection.

A solo exhibit of Carroll’s Cubist-inspired work opened at Colby-Sawyer College’s art gallery in 2020, but its run ended five days later due to the pandemic. The exhibit at TVAS is a rare opportunity to view Carroll’s abstract and non-objective painting. The exhibition features David M. Carroll’s new work as well as the natural history paintings for which he is known.

Laurette Carroll’s works range from naturalistic to more figurative as well as purely abstract. She works mainly in oil, nature painting coastal and mountain landscapes as well as her own gardens. Sean Carroll began his artistic journey with a 2-year apprenticeship with the late Dwight Graves. A Bradford resident, he makes his living in carpentry and old house restoration.

Riana Frost, daughter of Carroll, became a dedicated oil painter. Riana Frost paints wildlife in natural settings on wild turkey feathers obtained from licensed hunters.

