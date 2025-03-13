Summer Concert Series invites community help

Every Tuesday night from June 10 to September 2, 2025, the Henniker Summer Concert Series fills Angela Robinson Bandstand in Community Park with music, fun, and connection. With audiences of all ages, ranging from 200 to 700 people each week, it’s the largest community event in Henniker during the summer.

Last year, generous support from the Friends of the Henniker Concert Series made it possible to add a 12th concert to the schedule. This year, we aim to do it again—can we count on your help?

It all began modestly 45 years ago when the town built the Angela Robinson Bandstand to replace the early 20th-century Trader’s Market bandstand. The new location required funding for Angela to hire local bands. Since then, with help from the New England College Administration and growing community support over the years, the series has expanded.

Now the bands perform in the aptly named Angela Robinson Bandstand, built as a tribute to her by her husband, the late Walter Robinson. Although Angela and Walter are no longer with us, the tradition and magic of music continue.

Becoming a Friend with a $100 donation (or any amount) can help keep this cherished tradition alive and ensure we can offer 12 fantastic concerts next year.

Sponsorship doesn’t just support the music; it also fosters community joy by bringing residents together. Do you have a favorite band or performer you’d like to see play in Henniker?

To help, send your check for $100 or more to:

Henniker Concerts Private Trust,

c/o Ruth Brack, PO Box 486,

Henniker, NH 03242.

Related Posts