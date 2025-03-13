11 years of murder mystery fun

Franklin Opera House, in cooperation with Franklin Footlight Theatre Co., is proud to present its annual murder mystery dessert show, Murder at the Pie Auction.

Now in its 11th year, this collaboration between Franklin Opera House and Franklin Footlight Theatre Co. is loads of laughs and tons of fun. Theater joins forces to benefit Franklin Opera House.

March 14 is not only International “Pi Day;” it is also the opening night of this hilarious murder mystery event. In this production, audience members will witness what seems to be a simple town fall into chaos when an annual pie-baking contest turns deadly.

This year’s show, Murder at the Pie Auction, revolves around a famous “Mother Mable’s Pie Baking Competition.” However, someone miswrote the town’s name, so the town ends up with more pie than expected—enough to make Alaska for Ms. Mable.

Add the mysterious murder of one of the pie judges during the auction, and you have all the ingredients needed for an evening full of big laughs and outrageous characters. Audience members are highly encouraged to jump in and help solve the crime to find the culprit.

There will be two showings held:

Opening night: Friday, March 14, at 7 p.m.

Second show: Saturday, March 15, at 3 p.m.

The event will occur at Franklin Opera House, located at Franklin Opera House, 316 Central St, Franklin, NH.

Ticket Information

General admission: $30

$30 Seniors: $25

$25 Group discount: If you purchase eight or more tickets, you will receive a 10% discount on your total purchase.

Tickets include not just the show but pie! When you arrive at the event, you’ll be able to choose your favorite pie flavor. Choices include blueberry, Boston cream, gluten-free apple, and more.

Please bring your wallet, as votes for “Best Pie” will be sold at an additional price, with fresh-baked sweets on sale by Zeke’s Sweets.

Support Franklin Opera House

The funds raised from this event will help Franklin Opera House continue to bring engaging programming and community theater events to the surrounding area.

To purchase tickets, visit http://www.FOHNH.org.

