Panel on holding government accountable

The First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution provides for the “right of the people to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.” But what does that mean and how does it work? These questions will be explored during Sunshine Week, a national initiative supported by the Society of Professional Journalists to educate the public about the importance of open government and the dangers of excessive and unnecessary secrecy.

The Nackey S. Loeb School of Communications and the New England First Amendment Coalition (NEFAC) are celebrating Sunshine Week with an expert panel discussion, “Keeping the Light On: Holding Government Accountable.” The event will be held on Monday, March 10, from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Nackey S. Loeb School, inside the NH Institute of Politics at Saint Anselm College in Manchester.

Hosted annually in celebration of Sunshine Week, this panel will examine the values of open and responsive government and how we all play a role. The conversation, moderated by Annmarie Timmins, reporter at NH Public Radio, will feature Gilles Bissonnette, legal director, ACLU of New Hampshire; Emily Gray Rice, City Solicitor for the city of Manchester, NH; and Gregory V. Sullivan of Malloy & Sullivan, a First Amendment law specialist and board member of the host organizations.

The event is free and open to the public. Pre-registration is required at loebschool.org.

