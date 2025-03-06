Concord Reads 2025 selection announced

The Concord Public Library and Concord Public Library Foundation are thrilled to announce that “Where You’ll Find Me: Risk, Decisions, and the Last Climb of Kate Matrosova” by Ty Gagne is the 2025 selection for Concord Reads, an annual citywide literary event encouraging community members to read and discuss the same book. This year’s title was selected to celebrate a New Hampshire author and to provide both education and an opportunity for reflection on a topic relevant to Granite Staters.

“Where You’ll Find Me” is the true story of mountaineer Kate Matrosova’s fatal climb during her attempt to complete a winter traverse of the Northern Presidential Range of the White Mountains in 2015. For centuries, New Hampshire’s White Mountains have lured adventurers from near and far to reach their summits. The book explores the motivations behind risk-taking in this infamously unpredictable environment, the science of survival, and the strategies and techniques of Search and Rescue personnel.

Sponsored by Concord Public Library Foundation and produced in partnership with Concord Public Library, Concord Reads is free of charge and open to all. Copies of “Where You’ll Find Me,” and other titles by Ty Gagne, are now available to borrow from Concord Public Library. Programs will take place throughout the month of April. Tickets to all Concord Reads events are free, and registration is required at http://www.tinyurl.com/CPLF-Gagne.

Concord Reads 2025 Event Schedule

Black Hawk Helicopter Tours: Saturday, April 5, 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. at the New Hampshire Army Aviation Support Facility at 26 Regional Drive

Black Hawk helicopters and their crew play a pivotal role in rescuing hikers who end up in danger in the White Mountains. Join us for this all-ages event at the Army Aviation Support Facility here in Concord to tour a Black Hawk helicopter and hear what goes into a typical rescue mission. There will be two tours. Registration is limited, so sign up early!

Search & Rescue in Northern NH: Tuesday, April 8 at 6 p.m., CityWide Community Center at 14 Canterbury Road

Join retired Fish & Game Warden, Glen Lucas, for a discussion of his experiences in the wild, with a special focus on search and rescue (SAR) operations and the events surrounding the case of Kate Matrosova. Glen will also share details from his youth that led to his career choice, how being a game warden shaped his life, and some of the significant events from his career in the outdoors.

I Survived: Trivia and Survival Kit Time! (Children’s Program): Saturday, April 12, 10 a.m. at the Concord Public Library Auditorium

Are you a fan of the I Survived book and graphic novel series by Lauren Tarshis? If so, come test your knowledge with your friends at a low-key and fun trivia challenge. We will round out the event by making our very own mini survival kits!

The Mt. Washington Observatory Presents: The World’s Worst Weather: Tuesday, April 15, 6 p.m. at the Concord Public Library Auditorium

Why is Mount Washington called the “Home of the World’s Worst Weather”? This program will explore the unique life and work of the weather observers stationed on Mount Washington and learn why, for a mountain its size, Mount Washington hosts some of the worst weather on Earth.

Film Screening of “Infinite Storm” Tuesday, April 22 at 6 p.m. at the Concord Public Library Auditorium

Join us for a screening of the 2022 film Infinite Storm, starring Naomi Watts. The film is based on a true story documenting Pam Bales’ daring 2010 rescue of a fellow hiker. On a solo hike, Bales ascends Mt. Washington but turns back before reaching the summit as a huge blizzard approaches. On her way down, she encounters a lone, stranded man, and takes it upon herself to get them both down the mountain before nightfall arrives. The film is rated R with a running time of 1h 37m.

Ty Gagne in Conversation: Thursday, April 24, 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the Bank of New Hampshire Stage

For the final event of Concord Reads 2025, author Ty Gagne will join writer and backcountry expert Sally Manikian for a live conversation about the themes of Where You’ll Find Me. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own questions to add to the conversation. Event sponsor Gibson’s Bookstore will have all three of Ty Gagne’s books available for sale. Meet the author after the event and have him sign your copy!

Gagne is also the author of the books The Last Traverse: Tragedy and Resilience in the Winter Whites, and The Lions of Winter: Survival and Sacrifice on Mount Washington. His essays include “Emotional Rescue,” the true story of Pam Bales, who rescued a distressed hiker on Mount Washington, and “Weakness in Numbers: How a Hiking Partner Can Be Dangerous.” He serves as the Chief Executive Officer of Primex, a NH risk management company, and holds a Master of Public Administration from the University of New Hampshire and a Bachelor of Science from Granite State College.

For more information, visit concordnh.gov/1983/Library.

Related Posts