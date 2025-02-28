Help preserve auto racing history

The New England Racing Museum is looking for passionate volunteers to help preserve and share the rich history of auto racing in the region. As we celebrate The Year of The Modified, we are expanding our efforts to showcase legendary Modified race cars and the drivers who made them famous. We need dedicated individuals to assist in various roles, including:

■ Museum Docents – Engage visitors with stories of New England’s racing heritage.

■ Event Support – Help organize and run special events, exhibits, and fundraisers.

■ Archival & Research Work – Assist in cataloging historical materials, photos, and memorabilia.

■ Social Media & Marketing – Help spread the word about exhibits and events.

■ General Maintenance & Setup – Keep our displays and exhibits in top shape.

No prior experience is necessary, just a love for racing history and a willingness to help! Whether you can commit a few hours a week or help at special events, we welcome all levels of involvement. Join us in preserving the legacy of New England’s motor racing history.

To learn more or sign up as a volunteer, contact deputy director Ruth Thompson at 603-783-0183 or email nermvolunteers@yahoo.com.

About the New England Racing History Museum

The New England Racing History Museum is dedicated to preserving the stories, cars, and people who shaped the region’s motor racing heritage. Through interactive exhibits, archival materials, and special events, we celebrate the past and inspire future generations of racing enthusiasts.

