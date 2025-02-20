Winter Arts Market coming to Kimball Jenkins

by RACHEL WACHMAN

Jessica Livingston has always loved to draw but never viewed herself as an artist until a few years ago. As her perception of her work changed, so too did her means of sharing it with the world.

Livingston began creating collages during the pandemic and posting pictures of her work on social media. Then, a friend encouraged her to exhibit her work at the Kimball Jenkins arts center, so she submitted to their “Salon” show and was accepted. Livingston eventually connected with the Concord Arts Market and became a vendor. These experiences built her confidence as an artist, and she remains grateful for those who took her under their wing.

“I want to do that for other people too, because I know many, many people who are talented but maybe shy or unsure, or don’t have the confidence to put themselves out there,” said Livingston, who took over the Concord Arts Market last fall. “I want to be able to inspire and empower other people to participate as well.”

The Concord Arts Market has existed for almost two decades and brings together dozens of local artists and craftspeople throughout the year, notably for Art in the Park, hosted at Rollins Park in the warmer months. Vendors also participate in Concord celebrations such as the Sound & Color Festival, Midnight Merriment, First Fridays, and more, bringing an array of creations to match the season. Livingston will launch a winter version of the market in partnership with Kimball Jenkins later this month.

“It’s great to keep the arts alive all year round,” Livingston said. “I’m also a big proponent of collaborations. I think that there are so many amazing art institutions in Concord and New Hampshire as a whole. I love to collaborate so that we can build off of each other.”

The winter market, located in the carriage house at Kimball Jenkins, aims to offer the community a chance to appreciate local craftsmanship, shop from vendors, participate in art demonstrations, and enjoy food and music.

“I’m hoping that it will be something where families or individuals can just stop by, even for an hour, to enjoy arts of all different mediums and experiences and support the arts as well,” Livingston said.

The market gives vendors of all backgrounds, experience levels, and styles a platform to showcase their work.

“It was so meaningful for me how people helped me realize that I do actually have talent, and I really want to pay that forward and offer that to others,” she said. “I’m also the director of the Concord Multicultural Festival. I specialize in community events with a focus on arts and equity and inclusion. I want to be able to grow the arts market in meaningful ways, while being inclusive and bringing in and uplifting more artists from more diverse backgrounds.”

The Concord Winter Arts Market will take place at the Kimball Jenkins Estate on Saturday, Feb. 22, and Saturday, March 22, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The list of vendors includes Newman Art Studio, Cedar House Arts, Mellifera Modern, Mellifera Modern, Granite Firefly Candle Company, Kitty Stokovich Designs, Hlemrick Design, Leah Kuehne Art, Vogelhaus Studio, Alexandra Kate Art, Emerson St. Pottery, and B.L. Batchelder Art & Illustration.

Activities include custom temporary tattoos and kid-friendly art, with demonstrations ranging from ceramics and tattooing to embroidery and weaving. The exhibition “Women’s Caucus for Arts: The Invincible Within” will be open for viewing all day.

For more information, visit concordarts-market.org.

