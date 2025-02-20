Orleans brings pop-rock to Concord

With hits such as “Love Takes Time,” “Dance with Me,” and “Still the One,” the smooth melodic pop-rock music of Orleans has stood the test of time in the past 53 years since the group’s formation. Bringing its music to Concord, the band will perform at the Bank of New Hampshire Stage on Thursday, Feb. 27.

Known for its tight ensemble playing, gorgeous harmony vocals, and inspired, well-crafted songwriting, Orleans formed in Woodstock, New York in 1972. John Hall and the late Larry Hoppen began what would become a decades-long musical legacy, with Larry Hoppen’s brother Lance Hoppen joining the group soon after its inception. They released their first album in 1973 and have subsequently had numerous best-selling albums over the years including “Let There Be Music,” “Waking and Dreaming,” and “Forever.” Orleans’ whole body of work spans over seventeen albums and four DVDs.

The band—now made up of Lance Hoppen, his brother and longstanding member Lane Hoppen, and newer members Brady Spencer, Tom Lane, and Tony Hoopper—still enjoys touring together. Ahead of the Concord show, Orleans co-founding member Lance Hoppen shares more about his experiences in over five decades of making music with the group that shaped his career.

Q: What does music mean to you?

Music is a universal language that bridges all peoples, all cultures, all ideologies. Musicians speak that language with each other, even if they do not understand a word of the other musician’s native tongue. And it’s not just musicians. Music speaks to everyone who will listen, at an emotional and even a soul level. Music has healing powers.

Q: What’s one piece of advice you have for aspiring musicians?

For me, music is not just a job or even a career. It’s a calling. It’s what I was meant to do. I knew that truth from a very early age. That has made all the trials, difficulties, and disappointments, all the time spent studying, practicing, all the work that goes into learning the craft worth it. Yes, I was fortunate and had significant success and rewards early on, but that is not a given for everyone, no matter how good they are. So, unless you have that drive, that calling, that fire in the belly, don’t choose music as a career. But if you do, don’t ever give up on your dream. And in any case, do it because you love it!

Q: What is your favorite part of touring?

We don’t really “tour” anymore. More like going out for a weekend of 2 or 3 shows. And my least favorite part of it is traveling to get there and back. On the other hand, I’ve been to all 50 states and several continents and got paid to do it. That’s not a bad perk. But my favorite part of the experience is the hour or so we spend on stage delivering our musical message, as well as meeting the fans at the merch table after the show. I love those interactive connections.

Q: What’s a favorite story or moment from your decades in the band?

There are too many special moments and stories over the course of the past 50+ years, it’s hard to single out any favorite experience. But things like college gigs with Bonnie Raitt when both she and Orleans were starting out, opening for Bob Marley & the Wailers at Paul’s Mall in Boston, touring with Jackson Brown during the summer of 1976 as “Still the One” climbed the charts, playing at Woodstock ‘95 in front of 150,000 people … and on and on … do stand out.

Q: What do you want audience members to take away from an Orleans performance?

Here in 2025, Orleans, the institution, is beginning its 53rd year as a live band. There have been many different versions of the band since the original recording quartet, usually anchored by at least two or, more often, three of us. Along the way, fifteen or so other fine musicians have joined the journey. But we lost Wells, who retired from the road in 2022, leaving me as the “last man standing” to carry on the legacy. Orleans 2025 is not the same as Orleans 1975 but, in its own right, the quintet I have now is one I am very proud of, as we deliver Orleans’ music with class and integrity. I know it’s good because the audiences say so. Prepare to smile and be pleased. To learn more about the band, visit OrleansOnline.net or follow @OrleansMusic on Facebook. Information about the Orleans show at the Bank of New Hampshire Stage can be found online at http://www.ccanh.com/show/24000247 or by calling the Capitol Center for the Arts at 603-225-1111. ​ ​

