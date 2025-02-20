Movie screening

In the latest installment of its film series, NHTI will host a screening of “Every Little Thing” on Friday, Feb. 21 at 7 p.m.

“Every Little Thing” is a breathtaking, award-winning documentary about the beauty of hummingbirds and efforts to rescue and care for them. Australian filmmaker Sally Aitken follows the experiences of Terry Masear, who cares for injured hummingbirds. Throughout a 93-minute emotional journey, the film introduces audiences to birds named Cactus, Sugar Baby, Jimmy, and the Sidney Twins.

The film series began around 25 years ago after the closing of Cinema 93 and prior to the opening of Red River Theaters. With the goals of supporting the return of an independent movie theater and making Concord a film destination, NHTI has hosted three Somewhat North of Boston (SNOB) film festivals and screened films not typically shown at commercial theatres in the area. The series also prioritizes films by local and regional filmmakers and, when possible, strives to bring the filmmakers to the screenings to talk about their work.

The screening will be held at Sweeney Hall Auditorium (S-122) on the NHTI campus at 31 College Drive in Concord. Parking is free. NHTI students can attend for free with a valid student ID. All other tickets cost $10, to be paid by cash or check, with no advance ticket sales.

For additional information, please contact Steve Ambra at sambra@ccsnh.edu.

