Derrick Loughlin captures community on camera

Concord Young Professionals Network (CYPN) introduces you to the “Young Professional of the Month,” Derrick Loughlin. Each month, the CYPN Steering Committee recommends an individual in the community it thinks readers would enjoy getting to know better.

Q: How old are you?

30!

Q: Where do you live?

Mont Vernon, NH.

Q: Where do you currently work?

All over.

Q: Tell us a little bit about yourself and what you do.

I grew up in New Hampshire, joined the Marines, got my bachelor’s degree in Justice Studies, and was an EMT for a while. Now I am running full stride as a photographer while working as a nurse. I specifically love working with nonprofits and showing them the impact they have on the communities they work with—capturing the candid, fun, and loving connections and emotions that they bring to those they support.

With my photography, I put a new perspective on marketing. Rather than negative, sad, and downer vibes that the news or other outlets usually broadcast, I love to focus on the things in our communities that make living in New Hampshire great!

Q: What’s a secret or piece of fun trivia about you?

I almost was landed on by a helicopter! (I was asleep in the desert on the top of a mountain.) Imagine that photo!

Q: What’s your favorite part of your workday?

My favorite part of my workday is connecting with people who really make a difference in their communities, and sharing their stories with the world. When people light up when they see a photo from an event, it makes me very happy because memories fade but photos are never forgotten.

Q: Favorite places to be?

My favorite place to be is either in the woods, on the beach, or on top of a mountain!

Q: What do you like to do for fun?

I love dirt biking with my twin and my family in the woods. I also love video games, having grown up with Sega, N64 (no Atari though), GameCube, Xbox, and now a PC. One thing I will be picking up again after over 10 years is skateboarding, which is pretty exciting!

Q: Favorite movie of all time?

“Spider-Man,” any one with Tom Holland.

Q: What organizations are you involved with?

New Hampshire Professional Photographers, Professional Photographers of America, the Greater Concord Chamber of Commerce, Greater Merrimack Souhegan Valley Chamber of Commerce, and NH Center for Nonprofits.

Q: What is one of your life goals?

One of my life goals is to be the number one photographer for nonprofits in the U.S., and to travel with my significant other and one day—children!

Stay tuned each month for more from the Concord Young Professionals Network. ​

