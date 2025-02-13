Upcoming ‘Our Town’ auditions

The Community Players of Concord end their 97th season with a national literary treasure: Thornton Wilder’s Our Town.

Set in a small New Hampshire town, Wilder captures the everyday lives, dreams, and struggles of ordinary people as they navigate love, family, and mortality.

Auditions for this Pulitzer Prize-winning classic, directed by Cindy Dickinson, will be held on Monday, Feb. 17, and Tuesday, Feb. 18, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Auditions will take place at the Players Studio at 435 Josiah Bartlett Road in Concord.

A show synopsis, character descriptions, and detailed audition information can be found at communityplayersofconcord.org/auditions.

Please note that individuals who are auditioning for the role of either the Stage Manager or Emily are required to choose one of the monologues listed on the website.

If you have any questions, please contact the director, Cindy Dickinson, at cdcarolinablue@gmail.com.

