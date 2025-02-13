The art of Azalea Park

Last fall, fifth and sixth grade students at the Henniker Community School studied the art of illustration. They learned about the works of Helen Oxenbury, Dr. Seuss, and Shel Silverstein to gather knowledge about ink style, use of color, and background.

At the beginning of the project, the students took a walking field trip down through Azalea Park to gather inspiration for their next art project. Susan Adams of the Azalea Park Committee talked to the students about the park’s history and its plans for the future. The students were tasked with representing the park and what it means to them through their illustrations.

When Adams heard of the new art gallery at the Tucker Free Library, she reached out to library director Lynn Piotrowicz to see if there was space for the 80 pieces generated by the students. The artwork, colorful and created with intent, illustrates the natural beauty of the park.

The student art exhibition opened at the Tucker Free Library Gallery on Jan. 24 and will remain on display until Feb. 25. An opening reception will be held on Feb. 7 from 3 to 6 p.m. in the gallery on the main floor of the library.

“We are so happy to have this large display,” Piotrowicz added. “It is exactly what we imagined would happen if we made this space available to the creative entities in Henniker.”

Related Posts