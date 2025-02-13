scholarship opportunities

New Hampshire Federation of Garden Clubs

The New Hampshire Federation of Garden Clubs will award two college scholarships this year – a $2,000 New Hampshire Federation of Garden Clubs, Inc. Scholarship and the Jean L. Thompson Scholarship, established in her honor by her daughters, Lindsay Thompson and Elizabeth Thompson, for the amount of $1,000.

They will be awarded to undergraduate (sophomores, juniors, or seniors) or graduate students attending an accredited two- or four-year college or university listed on the official website of the U.S. Department of Education. Qualifying students must be in a program and concentration related to plant science, agriculture, forestry, ecology, conservation, or environmental sciences, such as plant biology, environmental horticulture, forest technology, environmental conservation and sustainability studies, wildlife management, and other closely related programs.

Recipients must be New Hampshire residents. They will be selected based on academic performance, character, service, and leadership in their fields. More details can be found at nhfgc.org/scholarships2/.

Aviation & Aerospace Education Center at Winnipesaukee (WinnAero)

WinnAero, a STEM education for youth non-profit, announces receipt of a unique grant thanks to a donation from Watson-Marlow Fluid Technologies of Great Britain. The company, which has a U.S. location in Manchester, awarded WinnAero several thousand dollars for the express purpose of attracting more students, especially young women, to study STEM applications in aviation and aerospace.

This grant will enable WinnAero to offer tuition scholarships ranging from partial to full for girls in middle and high school to attend a session of Ace Academies, a series of one-week summer day camps. The camps run in the second and third weeks of July at the Laconia Airport under the sponsorship of the Laconia Airport Authority and the Federal Aviation Authority.

Individual amounts awarded will depend upon the number of applicants, so interested students should download an application sooner rather than later. More details can be found at winnaero.org.

