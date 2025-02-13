Civil War monument presentation

Throughout New Hampshire, towns, individuals, and veterans’ organizations have erected an assortment of memorials to the Civil War. Beginning with obelisks of the 1860s and continuing onto re-mastered works of the 21st century, historian George Morrison of Bow will present a diverse selection of New Hampshire’s commemorations and their stories at a presentation at the Pembroke Town Library on Thursday, Feb. 13, at 7 p.m.

Hosted by the Pembroke Historical Society, Morrison’s talk, entitled Vanished Veterans: An Illustrated Introduction to New Hampshire’s Civil War Monuments and Memorials, comes as the latest installment of the New Hampshire Humanities speaker series.

Morrison earned a B.A. in History at the University of New Hampshire. A high school teacher for 27 years and a long-time researcher of unpublished primary sources, Morrison has traveled over 18,000 miles to research monuments and memorials.

The presentation is free and open to the public. For more information, call 603-566-1031.

