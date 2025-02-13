Art & Bloom awardees

The Concord Garden Club is pleased to announce the winners of its People’s Choice Awards from the annual Art & Bloom exhibition, held at the Kimball Jenkins Estate at the end of January. Each year, club members and local florists create displays to complement artwork created by members of the community.

Garden Club member Robyn Cotton won the most votes for her interpretation of Heaven North by Nicki French. Using mostly foraged and dried botanicals, Cotton’s piece in soft pastel colors reflected the beautiful symmetry and serenity of the winter sunrise created by the artist. Her botanical recreation of a Russian wheat sheaf tiara (a headdress worn by Russian peasants and royalty alike for special occasions) completed the evocation of a peaceful winter morning just prior to the Russian Revolution.

Community member Lorrie Carey drew accolades for her interpretation of Robin Cornwell’s felted textile work, At the End of the Day. With her botanicals, she picked out the varied colors of the sunset over the trees and hills, the brilliant accents of the flowers in the foreground, and the colors of the quilted frame.

The Concord Garden Club would like to thank its participants, partners, and sponsors for a wonderful Art & Bloom exhibit that featured floral interpretations of works of art from the members of the New Hampshire chapter of the Women’s Caucus for Art and put smiles on the faces of close to 900 visitors.

“We thank our collaborators, Kimball Jenkins Estate and the Women’s Caucus for Art, and all our sponsors,” the Garden Club said in a statement. “These include Cobblestone Design, Merrimack County Savings Bank, Ruedig Realty, Sal’s Pizza, Goldsmith Gallery, McLane Middleton, Gibson’s Bookstore, Gondwana & Divine Clothing Co., Susanne Smith Meyer Landscape Architect, Claude Gentilhomme Architect, Osborne’s Farm and Garden Center, as well as in-kind giving by Polaris Direct and Concord Hospital.”

