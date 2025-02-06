Comedic conundrum

The Community Players of Concord will present Ken Ludwig’s comedy The Gods of Comedy from Feb. 14-16 at the Concord City Auditorium. The play follows college professors Ralph and Daphne, who discover a lost translation of Euripides while on vacation in Greece. When the only copy is accidentally destroyed, they find themselves in trouble just as their Ivy League university prepares for a highly anticipated classics event. Their plea for help summons two ancient gods, leading to unexpected chaos.

Directed by Elizabeth Lent, the cast includes Emilee Thompson, Alex Hunton, Kaj Hache, Suzanne Watts, and other local talents.

Performances are scheduled for Friday, Feb. 14, and Saturday, Feb. 15, at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, Feb. 16, at 2 p.m. at the Concord City Auditorium, located at 2 Prince Street in Concord. Tickets are $20 for adults, $18 for juniors and seniors, and $16 with a two-show subscription.

Tickets can be purchased at communityplayersofconcord.org or at the box office 90 minutes before each performance. For ticket inquiries, call 603-344-4905.

Related Posts