Paul Tuller for speaker series

Just starting to learn to identify the birds in your backyard, the survey is fun for all ages. Each year, dedicated people just like you participate in the Backyard Winter Bird Survey. Last year, there were over 1,500 participants. This is the 38th year of the survey. Over this time, we have seen dramatic changes both in our winters (which are getting warmer) and the birds that call NH home for the winter.

Twenty-five years ago, almost no Eastern Bluebirds stayed in NH for the winter; today, people see them throughout much of the state during the colder months. We’ve observed steep declines in other species, like Evening Grosbeaks. This is where the value of this long-term dataset is realized, allowing us to monitor bird populations and identify critical trends.

Last year’s winter brought surprises. We recorded a record high count of Pine Warblers, a species that typically winters farther south. We also saw record numbers of Turkey Vultures, a bird expanding its winter range northward. Wild Turkey numbers dropped, likely due to a poor breeding season the year before. Some rare surprises included the first-ever Yellow-throated Warbler recorded in the survey—a bird that typically nests no farther north than New Jersey and usually migrates to southern Florida or the Caribbean.

Each year, Dr. Pamela Hunt, a Senior Biologist at NH Audubon, speculates on what we might see in the upcoming survey. This year, she predicts high counts of Red-breasted Nuthatches, a species that often moves south into New Hampshire in response to dwindling food supplies up north. Additionally, she anticipates strong showings of favorites like Red-bellied Woodpeckers, Carolina Wrens, and Eastern Bluebirds.

Participation is simple: count the birds in your yard or at your bird feeder for any amount of time on Feb. 8 and 9. Record the numbers of each species you see, then submit your data online with our easy-to-use form.

“Even if you only see a few birds, your data is valuable,” Grace encourages. “It’s the collective effort of participants across the state that makes this survey so impactful.”

The Jaffrey Civic Center is a public venue where citizens, residents, and visitors of the Monadnock region can pursue artistic, educational, and civic activities. The Center’s goal is to contribute to the cultural enrichment and enlightenment of the community.

There is no admission fee to the Civic Center, and all art shows and receptions are held at 40 Main Street, Jaffrey, NH 03452.

The program is free of charge, but to help support this event and others like it, donations are appreciated. The program will be available as an in-person event at the Jaffrey Civic Center and recorded.

To register for in-person attendance, please visit:

https://jaffreyciviccenter.com/stories/

or call JCC Executive Director Laura Adams at (603) 532-6527.

We highly encourage those who wish to attend to reserve their seat ahead of time.

The Center also hosts fee-based educational programs and serves as the home of the Jaffrey Historical Society.

For more information about the Jaffrey Civic Center, visit:

http://www.jaffreyciviccenter.com

or call (603) 532-6527.

