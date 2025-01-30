Grab binoculars and start counting

Annual bird survey is Feb. 8 and 9

NH Audubon is calling on all nature enthusiasts and bird lovers to participate in the annual Backyard Winter Bird Survey, a unique opportunity to contribute valuable data from your own backyard to help track New Hampshire’s winter bird populations. Scheduled for Feb. 8 and 9, the survey is open to participants all across the state. Whether you are a seasoned birder or just starting to learn to identify the birds in your backyard, the survey is fun for all ages. Each year, dedicated people just like you participate in the Backyard Winter Bird Survey. Last year, there were over 1,500 participants. This is the 38th year of the survey. Over this time, we have seen dramatic changes both in our winters (which are getting warmer) and the birds that call NH home for the winter.

Twenty-five years ago, almost no Eastern Bluebirds stayed in NH for the winter; today, people see them throughout much of the state during the colder months. We’ve observed steep declines in other species, like Evening Grosbeaks. This is where the value of this long-term dataset is realized, allowing us to monitor bird populations and identify critical trends.

Last year’s winter brought surprises. We recorded a record high count of Pine Warblers, a species that typically winters farther south. We also saw record numbers of Turkey Vultures, a bird expanding its winter range northward. Wild Turkey numbers dropped, likely due to a poor breeding season the year before. Some rare surprises included the first-ever Yellow-throated Warbler recorded in the survey—a bird that typically nests no farther north than New Jersey and usually migrates to southern Florida or the Caribbean.

Each year, Dr. Pamela Hunt, a Senior Biologist at NH Audubon, speculates on what we might see in the upcoming survey. This year, she predicts high counts of Red-breasted Nuthatches, a species that often moves south into New Hampshire in response to dwindling food supplies up north. Additionally, she anticipates strong showings of favorites like Red-bellied Woodpeckers, Carolina Wrens, and Eastern Bluebirds.

Participation is simple: count the birds in your yard or at your bird feeder for any amount of time on Feb. 8 and 9. Record the numbers of each species you see, then submit your data online with our easy-to-use form.

“Even if you only see a few birds, your data is valuable,” Grace encourages. “It’s the collective effort of participants across the state that makes this survey so impactful.”

Related Posts