Book of the week

The Dark Wives

by Ann Cleeves

(2024, 372 pages, Genre: Mystery, Vera Stanhope series #11)

A social worker is found murdered on the grounds of Rosebank, a “home for troubled teens.” And 14-year-old Chloe, who lives at Rosebank, is missing. Vera doesn’t want to believe that Chloe is the murderer. But they need to find her quickly.

Then another body connected to Rosebank is found in the countryside, near the coastal village of Longwater in Northumberland. It is a teenager who knew Chloe. Vera, Joe, and Rosie begin to interview suspects.

Joe has been on Vera’s team for years, but Rosie is a new member; she’s more of a city girl who drives a “flashy” red car. Vera’s keeping an eye on her and hoping that Rosie will fit in. Vera’s also trying to communicate more with her team. But she finds it hard to share her theories until she’s fairly certain that she’s right.

Near Longwater stands the Dark Wives monument—three massive vertical stones. Legend has it that a giant turned three women into stones because he thought they talked too much.

The village hosts an annual Witch Hunt, which brings in a lot of tourists and their dollars. It’s a local tradition where an older woman plays a witch and hides in the hills. The children must try to find her. If the witch finds a child first, she taps them on the shoulder, and they are out of the game.

Vera’s team closes in on Chloe’s whereabouts on the night of the Witch Hunt, not knowing that they may be in danger. Children and adults are all running around the hillsides in the dark. And Vera, Joe, and Rosie find themselves rushing over the uneven countryside at night, searching for a murderer before they strike again!

Vera Stanhope is a stout, scruffy, middle-aged woman who can be abrasive, but you can tell she has a heart of gold. But she also has the heart of a warrior and won’t stop until she finds a murderer.

This is the 11th book in the series, but you can jump in and read this one without any trouble. There’s also a popular TV series based on the books titled simply Vera. Give one of the books a try and find out why Vera is such an unusual and much-loved character.

