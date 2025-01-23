PILLAR Gallery + Projects opens ocean-themed exhibit

PILLAR Gallery + Projects is set to launch its eighth exhibition, “Currents,” which opens Feb. 9 and runs through April 2. Artists include Jackie Brown, Mary Mead, Hannah Perrine Mode, and Liz Nelson.

“Currents” explores contemporary interpretations of the ocean, waterways, and the collective changes. This exhibition features works inspired by nature, particularly the ocean and water. The show is delving into themes of drowning, memory, and dissociation while reflecting on areas of our planet affected by climate change.

“Currents” includes sculptures that address climate change by using a variety of materials and techniques to highlight the fragile beauty of marine ecosystems.

The exhibition reflects both recognizable oceanscapes and the power of the sea, and will include Hannah Perrine Mode’s Drip Installations.

The installation sculpture is ever-changing and will be documented throughout the exhibition period.

“Currents” also showcases Jackie Brown’s ceramic sculptures, each crafted to underscore the delicate beauty of marine ecosystems. Her process is driven by experimentation and discovery.

Her work is paired with Liz Nelson’s traveled 2D acrylic pieces from Iceland and Hannah Perrine Mode’s Alaskan stretched glacial cyanotypes. Mary Mead provides her printmaking and installation, making this a conversation between the artists not only in their mediums but their subject matter as well.

Five percent of sales will be donated from PILLAR to the Blue Ocean Society, which is dedicated to cleaning up New Hampshire’s 13 miles of coastline.

The opening reception for the exhibition is Feb. 23 from 2 to 5 p.m. at PILLAR Gallery + Projects, located at 205 N State St., Concord. For more information, visit pillargalleryprojects.com.

Related Posts