April 3

■ Adult Drop in Basketball: Noon to 2 p.m. Green Street Community Center, 39 Green St., Concord.

■ Bach’s Lunch: Raga Music Composition (Lecture): 12:10 to 12:50 p.m. Free. Concord Community Music School, 23 Wall St., Concord. ccmcponline2.music-school.org.

■ College Transfer Visit: UNH: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., NHTI, 31 College Dr., Concord. (603) 271-6484.

■ Craft Stories Exhibition: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. 49 South Main St., Suite 100, Concord.

■ Drop in Pickleball: Noon to 2 p.m. Gymnasium, 14 Canterbury Rd., Concord.

■ Drop in Pickleball: 6 to 10 p.m. Green Street Community Center, 39 Green St., Concord.

■ Drop in Volleyball: 6 to 8 p.m. Gymnasium, 14 Canterbury Rd., Concord.

■ Evil Woman: 7 p.m. Capitol Center for the Arts, 44 South Main St., Concord.

■ Kate Redgate: “Sweet Obsession tour”: 8 to 8:30 p.m. “Sweet Obsession” $20. Tickets include a paperback copy of the book. BNHI Stage, 16 South Main St., Concord. 603-224-0562. gibsonsbookstore.com.

■ Savvy Seniors Trip: Fan Favorite: 2 to 6 p.m. Texas Roadhouse, 317 Loudon Rd., Concord.

■ Silver Screen Social: 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. $15.00 Pembroke Pines Country Club, 42 Whittemore Rd. #3128, Pembroke. (603) 224-7162. heishnhhf.org.

April 4

■ Bishop Brady Friday Night Fish Fry is Back for Season 7!: 4:30 to 7 p.m. Eat in or takeout includes hand-battered meal – choose either haddock fried or baked haddock dinner, delicious fish tacos, clam chowder. $17 – $19, Seniors get $2 off. Hand-battered Fried Haddock Dinner. Bishop Brady High School, 25 Columbus Ave., Concord. 603-224-7418. fishfry@ bishopbrady.edu.

■ Drop in Pickleball: 9 to 11 a.m. Green Street Community Center, 39 Green St., Concord.

■ Drop in Pickleball: 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Gymnasium, 14 Canterbury Rd., Concord.

■ First Friday – Go Green Concord: 4 to 8 p.m. Concord New Hampshire, Concord. katieshan724@gmail.com.

■ Fraggle Rock Live: 7:30 p.m. Capitol Center for the Arts, 44 South Main St., Concord.

April 5

■ Black Hawk Tours: Tour: 10 to 11 a.m. Army Aviation Support Facility, 26 Regional Dr., Concord. Program is full.

■ Hoops on Wheels: 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free. NHTI – Wellness Center, 31 College Dr., Concord. 603-228-9680. delavern@ned pipeline.org.

■ Lecture: Batter Up! The Legacy of New Hampshire’s Draper & Maynard Factory: 2 to 3:30 p.m. Learn more about the company that helped shape modern sports in America and pioneered the idea of sports marketing. Admission is free for Society members, $10 for nonmembers. New Hampshire Historical Society, 30 Park St., Concord. 603-228-6688. sooth@nhhistory.org.

■ The Little Giant Comics Old School Comic Show: 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. USD. Douglas N. Everett Arena, 15 Loudon Rd., Concord.

■ Mother of a Comedy Show: 8 p.m. BNHI Stage, 16 South Main St., Concord.

■ PMSPCA Dirty Paws 5k: 9 to 11 a.m. Run or walk our 5k with your friends and dogs! $35/adult and $25/teens. Banks Humane Education Center, 595 Silk Farm Rd., Concord. 603-856-8756. bhenrickx@pmspca.org.

April 6

■ Bank of NH Stage: 7 p.m. BNHI Stage, 16 South Main St., Concord.

■ English Country Dance: 2:30 to 6 p.m. English dances drawn from the court and country dances of the 17th century through the 21st. The dances are taught and called to live music. $10. Auditorium at Howard Recreation Center on Gallent State Office Park, Brown & Kent Roads, Concord. 603-397-0042. nhedss@comcast.net.

■ Klezmer Conservatory Band: 2 to 4:30 p.m. USD. Concord City Auditorium, 2 Prince St., Concord.

