Illuminated Ensembles –Heartstrings on Feb. 14

Bought your special someone a Valentine’s Day gift yet? Need some help?!

If your sweetheart appreciates music, Symphony NH is holding a special Valentine’s Day concert called Illuminated Ensembles – HeartStrings: A Night at the Regency Ball, which will include music played in the Bridgerton series that day from 7:30-8:30 p.m. at the Bank of New Hampshire Stage at 16 S. Main St., Concord.

“We will set the mood with a room filled with candles. After your eyes have adjusted to the ambient light, we add a string quartet performing some of the most romantic music to get your hearts soaring,” the Symphony’s website says.

For an extra touch of romance, arrive early at 6:30 p.m. for the free pre-concert reception in the BNH Lounge, where lovers can indulge in fine wine and decadent chocolates available for purchase, setting the perfect mood before the music begins.

“Our Valentine’s Day concert offers a truly magical experience,” says Deanna Hoying, Symphony New Hampshire’s Executive Director, in a press release. “Candles will fill the theater with a soft glow as our string quartet fills the room with romantic melodies. It’s the perfect setting for an intimate and unforgettable evening with someone special.”

Artists are Elliott Markow and Kun Shao, both on violin; Seeun Oh on viola, and Harel Gietheim playing cello.

Program:

“Nocturne” from String Quartet No. 2 by Alexander Borodin

String Quartet No. 3 by Franz Anton Hoffmeister

Selections from Bridgerton: Main Title Theme by Kristopher Bowers “In My Blood” by Shawn Mendes “Bad Guy” by Billie Eilish

Rondo from Hafner Serenade by Mozart/Kreisler

“Can’t Help Falling in Love with You” by Elvis Presley

“Salut D’Amour” by Edward Elgar

“Tango Chromatique” by Michael McLean

Tickets are $37 each and can be purchased at the Capitol Center for the Arts website, ccanh.com.

